Top Humanloop Alternatives
Appen
appen.com
Unlock Generative AI with Appen. Power exceptional customer experiences with our industry-leading products, depth of expertise and unmatched global team of AI Training Specialists. We’re your trusted data partner, enabling the most innovative companies to execute world-class AI initiatives.
Scale AI
scale.com
Trusted by world class companies, Scale delivers high quality training data for AI applications such as self-driving cars, mapping, AR/VR, robotics, and more.
Surge AI
surgehq.ai
Train AI on the Richness of Human Language. Build powerful NLP datasets using Surge AI's global data labeling workforce and platform.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Labelbox is a data-centric AI platform trusted by world-class organizations to quickly and efficiently launch their initiatives with LLMS, generative AI, and more. Whether your goal is to build AI at low costs and high velocity or use AI technology to automate tasks and find insights, Labelbox can d...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Supervisely
supervisely.com
Supervisely platform covers entire R&D lifecycle for computer vision. It allows to interate from image annotation to neural networks training 10x faster: * organize image annotation / data management / manipulation within a single platform at scale * integrate custom NNs or user pretrained models f...
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...
Sama AI
sama.com
Sama is a globally recognized leader in data annotation solutions for enterprise AI models that require the highest accuracy. We are the only computer vision solutions company with an in-house expert workforce using its own enterprise-grade platform. Our mission is to accelerate and advance compute...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Universal Data Tool
universaldatatool.com
The Universal Data Tool is a web/desktop app for editing and annotating images, text, audio, documents and to view and edit any data defined in the extensible .udt.json and .udt.csv standard. Collaborate with others in real time, easily train labelers, integrate into your applications. Perform Image...
Shaip
shaip.com
Shaip provides high-quality data across multiple data types (text, audio, image & video) to companies looking to build non-biased and high quality AI/ML models. Shaip licenses, collects and annotates data for Healthcare, Conversational AI, Computer Vision and Generative AI/LLM use cases. Going bey...
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...
Avala
avala.ai
Avala provides more accurately labeled AI data faster, with minimal setup and training time. Avala's comprehensive, open platform caters to the entire AI Ops workflow, combining dataset curation and management, world-class expertise for data labeling and human feedback, and model training, verificat...
CVAT.ai
cvat.ai
Computer Vision Annotation Tool (CVAT), which is designed for use by professional data annotation teams to label data for computer vision algorithms
BasicAI Cloud
basic.ai
BasicAI Cloud is a free training data platform with strong multimodal feature and AI-powered annotation tools that supports: - Auto-annotation and objects tracking of 3D point cloud (single frame & frame series), 2D & 3D sensor fusion, images and video (consecutive images) data - Auto-segmentation ...
Datature
datature.io
Datature simplifies the way people build deep-learning capabilities. Using Nexus, our end-to-end #nocode mlops platform, we enable everyone to create AI breakthroughs of their own.
Xelex
xelex.ai
Xelex AI is a data curation services provider specializing in data for large language model creation and refinement. Our clients are frequently the data science team at technology companies building and refining their own models or models for their clients. The verticals we work in are primarily hea...
Picterra
picterra.ch
Picterra is an enterprise software platform for the training, deployment, and management of machine-learning models powering geospatial applications & business services. Picterra enables organizations to build scalable geospatial products with a geospatial MLOps platform. The entirely cloud-native p...
John Snow Labs
johnsnowlabs.com
John Snow Labs, the AI for Healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, language models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations build, deploy, and operate AI, LLM, and NLP projects faster.
Crowd AI
crowdai.com
CrowdAI is on a mission to democratize vision AI and unlock billions in enterprise value by automating key visual workflows. By bringing together the best of human and computer vision, we empower companies of all sizes to unlock the value hidden in their growing amount of images and video. Our AI-li...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai is a web-based platform that can be used for image labeling and for developing AI-based image recognition applications. It has two major goals: the first is to make the image annotation task as convenient and efficient as possible, even for large projects with many people working on im...
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific helps dedicated research teams to collect the very highest-quality human-powered data - at scale - using our simple-to-use platform to target and manage participants from our diverse, vetted participant pool. The truth matters: the best decisions, and biggest discoveries, are built on the ...
Alegion
alegion.com
Alegion has the most powerful and flexible annotation platform for training data in market. It accelerates model development for the most sophisticated and subjective use cases. It uses integrated ML and has unique capabilities like conditional logic, iterative tasks, multi-stage and workflows, that...
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI is a leading computer vision platform and professional services provider that provides enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps and DataOps workflows to accelerate the adoption and development of data-centric AI. Through the practical application of AI-based automation, Superb AI helps teams man...
M47.AI
m47.ai
Train your Machine Learning Models with our Intelligent Data Labeling Platform that provides text annotation tools and access to our international workforce so you can annotate in any language
SUPA
supa.so
Build user-centric AI with human knowledge, intuition and learned experience. Automated data labeling workflows, AI-assisted annotations, Integrated workforce across SE Asia, Data labeling at scale.
iMerit
imerit.net
iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing, and content services that power machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling technologies and s...