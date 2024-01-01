Top Hovercode Alternatives
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner is the fastest and most user-friendly web application.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
QR.io
qr.io
QR.io lets you generate fully customized QR Codes, with color & shape, logo and keep track of how many people scan your QR Codes, from where and on what date. Also, QR.io offers Dynamic Qr Codes that let you create a customized landing page for your QR Code that can be changed and updated whenever y...
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Unlock the power of direct connections. Flowcode is the #1 trusted QR provider for instant conversions and real-time data. We offer offline to online tools such as first-party data collection, next generation geo-reporting data, mobile-first landing pages and API integrations.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io is the all-in-one solution for seamless, effective, and collaborative UTM tracking. Replace that old messy spreadsheet with a streamline solution. Our app simplifies the process of creating and managing UTM links, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all your campaigns. With advanced feat...
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
QRCode AI is an online qr code generator application to generate customizable QR code with your own logo and colors. Generate Dynamic QR Codes to track scans and link analytics.
Barcode.so
barcode.so
Regular QRCodes are boring. Beautiful AI Generated QRCodes that make your audience eager to scan them. 25+ Styles to choose from or just use your own style
QRfy
qrfy.com
QRFY is a versatile SaaS QR Code Generator platform designed for SMBs and large corporate sectors, facilitating their digital transformation via QR codes. This user-friendly tool enables businesses to shift from offline to online seamlessly, enhancing customer interaction. Key Features: - Customizat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen is the contactless digital enablement layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive, QR Code based applications via extensive APIs, SDKs, and solutions across Supply Chain, Commerce and Customer Engagement. Openscreen allows enterprises to meet, interact and trans...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
Revolutionize your online marketing strategy with ViralQR's groundbreaking QR code generator! Our platform offers unique tools that allow you to create fully customized QR codes that perfectly mirror your brand's identity. Our user-friendly drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to design QR codes li...
ElkQR
elkqr.com
ElkQR is a dynamic QR code solution headquartered in Karnataka, India. With a rich history in the digital marketing industry, our team has leveraged its expertise to create a cutting-edge platform that simplifies QR code generation and empowers businesses worldwide. We're a passionate group of profe...