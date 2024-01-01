Top Horizon Alternatives

WebCatalog

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth wi...

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Turn your ad clicks into conversions with the only landing page platform designed to create, personalize, & optimize post-click landing pages at scale.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...

Mutiny

Mutiny

mutinyhq.com

Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized exper...

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...

Bluecore

Bluecore

bluecore.com

Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...

Regie.ai

Regie.ai

regie.ai

Regie.ai uses GenAI and automation to make prospecting easier for businesses and better for buyers. Regie.ai combines your system's data with Generative AI to craft unique, relevant emails for each of your prospects. Regie.ai will then automatically send emails on a rep's behalf. Highly engaged pros...

UserWise

UserWise

userwise.io

UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.

Appcues

Appcues

appcues.com

Appcues makes it easy to measure and improve product adoption on web and mobile apps—without a developer. The no-code platform empowers non-technical teams to track and analyze product usage, and publish beautiful in-app onboarding tours, announcements, and surveys, in minutes. Appcues is trusted by...

AB Tasty

AB Tasty

abtasty.com

AB Tasty is a fast-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive revenue, fast.

Metrilo

Metrilo

metrilo.com

Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.

Geo Targetly

Geo Targetly

geotargetly.com

Geo target your website visitors using our geo targeting tools. Redirect visitors or show content by country, state & city using their IP geolocation.

Lavender

Lavender

lavender.ai

The most helpful email assistant on the planet. Lavender helps you write better emails faster. It’s a browser extension that combines writing AI, social data, and inbox productivity tools. AI analyzes and helps you improve your emails and replies, social data helps you build rapport, and tools like ...

Luna.ai

Luna.ai

luna.ai

The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales te...

Insider

Insider

useinsider.com

One platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences. Insider connects data across channels, predicts future behavior with AI, and individualizes experiences from a single platform with the fastest time to value.

Persado

Persado

persado.com

Persado helps data-driven enterprise companies engage customers with AI-generated content, predicting what will resonate, and driving bottom line performance. Persado is a content generation and decisioning platform that generates highly effective, personalized language faster than humans alone can ...

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.

Coveo

Coveo

coveo.com

Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...

Maropost

Maropost

maropost.com

Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified email marketing platform that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates personalized experiences across any channel for better engagement and higher conversion. Pai...

Xamtac

Xamtac

xamtac.com

A marketing ecosystem that blends advanced AI with a suite of tools to increase efficiency. Tailored to your unique brand styles and voices, it streamlines multi-channel campaigns, enhancing reach. Asset generation & organization capabilities allow for effortless creation & management of materials, ...

Didomi

Didomi

didomi.io

Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Our Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, and include: -Multi-regulations consent management -Privacy governance -User privac...

Ascent360

Ascent360

ascent360.com

Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...

Ptengine

Ptengine

ptengine.com

Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.

PowerTextor

PowerTextor

powertextor.com

Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.

Keyspider

Keyspider

keyspider.io

Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. ...

Lexer

Lexer

lexer.io

The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to dri...

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving gr...

OptinMonster

OptinMonster

optinmonster.com

Convert and Monetize Your Website Traffic Stop losing visitors! Instantly grow your email list, get more leads and increase sales with the #1 most powerful conversion optimization toolkit in the world.

Omneky

Omneky

omneky.com

Omneky utilizes state-of-the-art deep learning to personalize advertising creative across all digital channels. Our machine learning algorithms analyze what designs and messaging are resonating with prospective customers and use these insights to generate ads most likely to drive engagement.

Moosend

Moosend

moosend.com

The Easiest Email Marketing and Automation Software. Moosend is the simplest and most modern solution to deliver email marketing and automation experiences that drive real revenue growth.

Userlist

Userlist

userlist.com

Marketing & Lifecycle Email for SaaS. Under One Roof. Nurture your SaaS leads, convert them into customers with evergreen sales campaigns, and then smoothly transition to user onboarding. Onboard and engage company accounts, not individual users.

SiteSpect

SiteSpect

sitespect.com

SiteSpect is the A/B testing and optimization solution where you can A/B test your ideas, discover insights, and personalize the entire customer journey.

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...

Reelevant

Reelevant

try.reelevant.com

Reelevant is the first On-Demand Marketing Content Engine. Contents are the reason people interact with your brand. We offer a data-driven approach to create contents on-demand, when consumers actually see them. Our platform generates any content variation in milliseconds, and updates it in real-tim...

Redfast

Redfast

redfast.com

Redfast is an intent-driven guidance platform for engagement businesses. Redfast quantifies and tracks service usage at an individual level and uses variations in the individual's behavior to deliver targeted remedies that result in better retention and growth for engagement-oriented businesses. Red...

Raffle

Raffle

raffle.ai

Search made human and simple to use Innovative companies use Raffle's software and API to enhance their search capabilities, facilitate knowledge sharing, and gain deep insights into customers' and employees' behavior and needs. Our search solutions - including Website Search, Workplace Search, and ...

Cloudengage

Cloudengage

cloudengage.com

CloudEngage empowers you to create and nurture your community. We do this by creating elegant, scalable, cutting edge and highly personalized tools that allow you to communicate and serve unique content to your audience. Video Chat with Chord Connect™ Experience the highest quality video chat, no do...

ChatDaddy

ChatDaddy

chatdaddy.tech

Boost marketing performance and build better customer relationships by providing a more personal experience for you and your customers.

ArtsAI

ArtsAI

artsai.com

ArtsAI’s AI Personalization is the assembly of messages (CTV, video, audio, display, native, and text) to best match with the person receiving the message. ArtsAI’s automatic audience clustering and cohort analysis learns the right message to deliver to each person’s profile. ArtsAI’s technology can...

Power Personas

Power Personas

powerpersonas.com

Power Personas is an AI-powered behavioral segmentation & personalization platform that makes it easy for you to create ICPs and buyer personas that automatically show you how to align your content, messaging and branding with your customers, so it makes a bigger impact. Whether you’re targeting a s...

LiftIgniter

LiftIgniter

liftigniter.com

LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for...

BEYABLE

BEYABLE

beyable.com

BEYABLE is a SaaS platform which helps retailers and brands find digital solutions to increase conversions, margins and user experience by focusing on their existing website traffic. Thanks to AI and our automated customer journey analysis, our clients personalize the content of their site. We lever...

WhatCounts

WhatCounts

whatcounts.com

WhatCounts is an email service provider helping you send what counts with an amazing platform and full-service agency to back it up. We partner with companies to drive more revenue by leveraging our savvy email experts and a sophisticated email marketing platform. We provide data management, softwar...

Movable Ink

Movable Ink

movableink.com

Movable Ink scales personalization by transforming data to automatically generate the most relevant and up-to-date personalized creative content for each customer at every touchpoint. The platform works with the delivery technologies marketers use today to send their customers communications and eli...

ZoomMail

ZoomMail

zoommail.co.uk

Zoom Mail began life in 2017 and was founded by David Hazzard and Gary Calladine. David has worked in email marketing for the past 20 years, empowering businesses with the benefits of email marketing technology. Gary, cut his teeth in advertising sales migrating to refining digital strategies to dri...

Unless

Unless

unless.com

The mission of UNLESS is to let users interact with their devices on human terms, by turning user interfaces into a dialogue. Our conversational UI platform offers businesses an AI-driven solution that facilitates a personalized conversation with every user. This is made possible through a variety o...

Reactful

Reactful

reactful.com

Reactful is a web personalization and optimization platform. It helps ensure every site visit counts, letting users do more with their web traffic and decreasing the need to create multiple landing pages for personalization. It increases website conversion and improves content engagement. It deliver...

