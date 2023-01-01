Top HiTV Alternatives
Netflix
netflix.com
Watch Netflix movies & TV shows online or stream right to your smart TV, game console, PC, Mac, mobile, tablet and more.
Loklok
loklok.com
Loklok is a one-stop video streaming platform for you to watch TV shows, movies, animation from all around the world! With wide variety of exclusive movies, you can choose multi-language subtitles and in ultra-HD 4k picture quality, popular new movies are released everyday!- loklok
Disney+
disneyplus.com
Stay updated about Disney+: the ultimate streaming destination for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
JioCinema
jiocinema.com
JioCinema - Watch your favourite TV Shows, Movies, Kids, Music Videos- Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Bhojpuri with Colors, Sony, Zee, MTV, Disney in HD.
Amazon Prime Video
primevideo.com
Enjoy exclusive Amazon Originals as well as popular movies and TV shows. Watch anytime, anywhere. Start your free trial.
MX Player
mxplayer.in
One of the best OTT platforms in India, MX Player is a free video streaming service that you can enjoy on your laptop, TV, mobile phone and other smart devices.
Hotstar
hotstar.com
Disney+ Hotstar is India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 100,000 hours of drama and movies in 17 languages, and coverage of every major global sporting event.
HBO Max
hbomax.com
Say hello to HBO Max, the streaming platform that bundles all of HBO together with even more of your favorite movies and TV series, plus new Max Originals.
Hulu
hulu.com
Watch TV shows and movies online. Stream TV episodes of South Park, Empire, SNL, Modern Family and popular movies on your favorite devices. Start your free trial now. Cancel anytime.
Showmax
showmax.com
Showmax is an online subscription video on demand service which launched in South Africa on 19 August 2015. Showmax uses a localisation strategy to take on established video on demand competitors with a focus on local content and partnerships with mobile telcos.
Peacock TV
peacocktv.com
Watch TV shows and movies online with Peacock. Stream iconic shows and movies, exclusive Peacock originals, live news and sports and more.
Rakuten Viki
viki.com
Watch Asian TV shows and movies online for FREE! Korean dramas, Chinese dramas, Taiwanese dramas, Japanese dramas, Kpop & Kdrama news and events by Soompi, and original productions -- subtitled in English and other languages.
Tubi
tubitv.com
Watch free movies and TV shows online in HD on any device. Tubi - streaming movies and TV free.
iQIYI
iq.com
iQiyi(爱奇艺,愛奇藝) is the world's leading movie and video streaming website, offering OTT services including a variety of TV dramas, movies, shows, animation, and other quality content. Our excellent content and services let you watch to your heart's content, anytime and anywhere.
Apple TV+
apple.com
Apple TV+ is an American subscription streaming service owned and operated by Apple Inc. Launched on November 1, 2019, it offers a selection of original production film and television series called Apple Originals.
Max
max.com
Max is the one to watch for HBO, hit series, films, reality, and more. It’s all here. Iconic series, award-winning movies, fresh originals, and family favorites, featuring the worlds of Harry Potter, the DC Universe, and HBO. Discover the best entertainment for every mood. Introducing Max – the one...
FPT Play
fptplay.vn
Watch unlimited special feature films, continuously updated new movies and online TV shows, VTV, and sports 24 hours anytime, anywhere.
Hulu Japan
hulu.jp
Hulu Unlimited viewing of popular dramas, movies, anime, and more | Hulu is an online video distribution service that allows you to enjoy over 100,000 movies, dramas, anime, and variety shows. You can watch on your smartphone, tablet, TV, computer, etc. connected to the internet.