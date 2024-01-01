Top Help Lightning Alternatives
Zoho Lens
zoho.com
Interactive Remote Assistance using Augmented Reality. Take a look at problems in equipment—ranging from plant machinery to servers—at any moment, right from your desk, by accessing a user’s smartphone camera at the remote location.
Augmentir
augmentir.com
Smart Digitization Drives Operational Excellence Augmentir’s connected worker solution is the recognized leader in frontline operations technology. Onboard workers faster, reduce time to productivity, enable targeted reskilling and upskilling, support workers with digital guidance based on individ...
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of c...
Ajna Lens
ajnalens.com
Helping Everyone Create, Distribute and Grow in XR with AjnaVidya. Learn industry skills in minutes. Create XR experiences using cutting-edge tools and resources, then deploy and distribute them on AjnaVidya. Access analytics for your content and grow limitless.
SimX
simxvr.com
SimX’s software replaces your physical simulation mannequins with a customizable, high-definition, 3D virtual patient that can be projected anywhere.
Viewabo
viewabo.com
Viewabo allows support agents to send a link to access customers’ phone cameras to see what they're seeing without having customers install an app. By enabling businesses to see things the way their customers see them, Viewabo empowers customer service teams by delivering a more streamlined diagnosi...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Oculavis
oculavis.de
oculavis SHARE is designed to take customer support for machine manufacturers to the next level. Stop traveling the world for service. Provide machine documentation via Augmented Reality to your end users or connect live to your customers' point of view and solve problems remotely.
Telepresenz
telepresenz.com
Telepresenz® is an augmented reality based, remote guidance and Digital workflow system that can be used with a variety of devices including smart glasses to access remote experts and remotely diagnose, assess, and troubleshoot assets in the field. Telepresenz enables real-time, two-way communicatio...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
AR Genie
argenie.ai
AR Genie is a visual remote assistance tool powered by AI, augmented reality (AR), and the Large Langauge Model (L.L.M.). It enables experts to collaborate globally with technicians or customers to assist and guide visually using AR annotations on live video for resolving complex technical issues re...
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still s...
SightCall
sightcall.com
SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers s...
Streem
streem.com
StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem'...
AIRe Link
aire.link
AIRe Link is a professional tool for remote communication with customers. Save money and time, and pass on your know-how to the next generation of technicians.