Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for growney on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.

Website: growney.de

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to growney. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.