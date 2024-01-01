Enhance your experience with the desktop app for GOrendezvous on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

GOrendezvous is an all-in-one practice management solution that helps professionals in the health, beauty, and wellness industries to manage their schedules and client files. * Ability for clients to confirm their attendance directly from SMS reminders. * Automated waiting list. * Passwordless online booking. * Bilingual interface and support. * Customizable electronic charting. * A search page for clients to find a professional in their area. * Easy and free onboarding.

Website: gorendezvous.com

