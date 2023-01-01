Top Google Sheets Alternatives
Microsoft Excel Online
microsoft.com
Create, edit and share Excel spreadsheets with an online version of Microsoft Excel. Work with others on shared projects, in real-time. Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet developed by Microsoft for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. It features calculation, graphing tools, pivot tables, and a macro pro...
Airtable
airtable.com
Airtable is a cloud collaboration service headquartered in San Francisco. It was founded in 2012 by Howie Liu, Andrew Ofstad, and Emmett Nicholas. Airtable is a spreadsheet-database hybrid, with the features of a database but applied to a spreadsheet. The fields in an Airtable table are similar to ...
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
The spreadsheet software for collaborative teams. Create, edit and share spreadsheets online, using Zoho Sheet, for free.
iCloud Numbers
icloud.com
Numbers is a spreadsheet application developed by Apple Inc. as part of the iWork productivity suite alongside Keynote and Pages. Numbers is available for iOS, and macOS High Sierra or newer. Numbers 1.0 on OS X was announced on 7 August 2007, making it the newest application in the iWork suite.