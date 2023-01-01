Upload and analyze large numbers of documents with the power of Google Search, AI, and machine learning. Pinpoint is a research tool to help journalists and academics explore and analyse large collections of documents. By using Pinpoint, you can upload and search hundreds of thousands of documents, images, emails, hand-written notes and audio files for specific words or phrases, locations, organisations and people. Collaborate with others by sharing access to your collection, highlighting text and sharing links to specific documents or text selections.

Website: journaliststudio.google.com

