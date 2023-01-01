Top Google Contacts Alternatives
iCloud Contacts
icloud.com
You can keep your contacts organized and easy to find using Contacts on iCloud.com. Changes you make appear automatically on iCloud.com and wherever you set up iCloud for Contacts, including the Contacts app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac, or Microsoft Outlook on a Windows computer.
Contacts+
contactsplus.com
The most intuitive contact management app for professionals, teams, and small businesses. Easily manage your relationships with Contacts+.
Outlook People
live.com
People is a contact management app and address book. It allows a user to organize and link contacts from different email accounts
Zoho ContactManager
zoho.com
Contact management software, refreshingly simple. Zoho ContactManager is an online contact management software that lets you organize contacts, tasks, and deals in one place.
네이버 주소록
contact.naver.com
Check the URL and lock mark in the address bar for safe login! Naver Contacts