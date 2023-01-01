Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Google Ad Manager on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Google Ad Manager offers publishers a complete ad revenue engine, helping publishers streamline operations and capture the most value for every impression.

Website: admanager.google.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Google Ad Manager. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.