Top Goldcast Alternatives

Zoho Backstage

Run your events smarter, better. Zoho Backstage is an event management software that empowers event organizers to plan and run conferences, meetups, and product launches with greater efficiency and impact.

Shocklogic

Shocklogic understands the needs of the meetings industry like no other technology company. Founded in 1997, we’ve had our finger on the pulse of events technology for nearly 25 years. Our extensive suite of software and services supports event organisers in every aspect of producing cutting edge ev...

EventTitans

EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-ev...

Micepad

Micepad is an award-winning provider of event management software, with a unique focus on capturing and surfacing data from live events.

Sweap

Sweap is an Event Efficiency Platform that will make events your companies' most impactful marketing channel. Some of the best event teams like Bentely or Scandic Hotels use our software to drive more registrations and save time through automated guest management, event communication and a virtual e...

