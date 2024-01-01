Top Glue Loyalty Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars is an all-in-one payments and marketing platform that combines easy-to-use technology, customizable rewards and promotions, and automation.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...
Talkable
talkable.com
Great referral marketing programs ✅ for online stores, local business & b2b services. Customer loyalty program for a growth marketing. Easy to launch, test and optimize! Reward your customers!
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is the world’s largest loyalty platform, providing easy-to-use reward programs that help scaling ecommerce brands transform one-time sales into repeat, loyal customers. Over 100,000 brands use Smile points, referral, and VIP programs to maximize their acquisition efforts and turn transactio...
Sparkage Merchant
getsparkage.com
Sparkage is a digital loyalty platform that simplifies marketing for small businesses. It has everything you need to connect with customers, encourage repeat visits and grow your business.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost r...
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...
Social Spiral
socialspiral.com
Social Spiral is a customer loyalty software that is simple,tracks traditional marketing as well as your digital marketing efforts.
Shopuddy
shopuddy.com
Enable small businesses to issue digital reward cards and vouchers to customers' Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Brands can rapidly deploy all types of loyalty programs to boost their returning customers, increase customers loyalty level and grow your wallet share of wallet.
Propello
propello.com
Rapid go-to-market, white-label reward-based customer loyalty software. Drives engagement, reduces churn, improves conversion, generates new revenue streams and increases customer lifetime value.
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador empowers marketers to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Their marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing your customers, affiliates, influencers, and par...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and ...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
Relationships that go beyond points and rewards. Let your existing customers grow your business for you. How? Use LoyaltyLion to create a loyalty program that goes beyond points and rewards, driving greater customer lifetime value and cost-effective acquisition through better customer relationships...
Stamped
stamped.io
Stamped is a multi-channel eCommerce marketing automation platform designed to optimize customer acquisition and retention for eCommerce merchants. Engineered for reliability and scale, Stamped empowers online retailers of all sizes with access to enterprise-level technology for accelerated business...
Uniqodo
uniqodo.com
Uniqodo is on a mission to redefine promotions as the catalyst for bigger and better outcomes. We are pioneering a new category of customer experience; solving promotion challenges across the entire customer lifecycle that we call PromotionX. Combining the performance of advanced promotions with gre...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...