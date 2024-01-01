Top GlockApps Alternatives
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
Parcel
parcel.io
The Email Coding Platform. Code, preview, and collaborate using the development platform designed for email. Parcel is the way brands and agencies code high-quality emails.
Email on Acid
emailonacid.com
As the industry leader in email preparation, Email on Acid offers the world's most comprehensive and flexible automated email pre-deployment platform. Developers, marketers, and enterprise organizations deliver email perfection, achieve efficiencies, improve marketing ROI, and protect brand reputati...
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer - The easiest to use, yet the most powerful E-mail Validation and deliverability Service. Bouncer is a SaaS fortress-like secure (SOC 2 and GDPR compliant) e-mail verification, and deliverability platform trusted by thousands of companies from 6 continents. The platform was founded in 2017 w...
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
testRigor
testrigor.com
Software QA testers use testRigor codeless testing tool to create robust end-to-end functional tests. Software testing made easy: create cross-platform tests using no code for web, native and hybrid mobile applications, desktop, and API. Utilize email testing, visual testing and audio testing built-...
Transpond
transpond.io
Manage subscribers, design beautiful templates, create automated emails, and send and track campaigns. Welcome to Transpond - a cutting-edge marketing platform. Try Transpond - Easy to use marketing suite. Create standout communications to send to your customers and grow your business.
Acymailing
acymailing.com
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor -...
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an Email Deliverability solution that offers a comprehensive approach to ensuring flawless email deliverability. Locate, solve, and prevent email deliverability pitfalls, and ensure your emails reach the Inbox folder. Never again let your emails be part of the 51% of all business emails ...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
Reoon
reoon.com
Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.
Delivra
delivra.com
Delivra is an email marketing platform helping marketers of any expertise captivate and grow their audience. With more than 20 years of unrivaled customer success, Delivra helps businesses engage in meaningful conversations that produce tangible results. Their focus on approachable solutions has hel...
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is the communication-testing platform businesses use to capture, test, design and analyze email and SMS messages. Ensuring every message your business sends looks, feels, and works exactly how you planned. Quickly create automated tests that cover your most critical communications, from ac...