Giraffe
app.getgiraffe.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Giraffe app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Our platform enables fast-moving teams to easily curate and organize helpful content from any app. Ensure your team can find what they need, when they need it.
Website: getgiraffe.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Giraffe. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.