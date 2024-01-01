WebCatalog

Top GetApp Alternatives

Capterra

Capterra

capterra.com

Capterra, Inc. is a free online marketplace vendor serving as an intermediary between buyers and technology vendors within the software industry. The company assists consumers with selecting software for their needs with user reviews and research.

SourceForge

SourceForge

sourceforge.net

SourceForge is the complete software discovery platform for both business software and open source software. IT professionals come to SourceForge to develop, download, review, and publish open source and business software. SourceForge is the largest, most trusted destination for software discovery, ...

G2

G2

g2.com

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partn...

B2B Stack

B2B Stack

b2bstack.com.br

On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...

SoftwareSuggest - Usser

SoftwareSuggest - Usser

softwaresuggest.com

SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...

SoftwareSuggest - Vendors

SoftwareSuggest - Vendors

softwaresuggest.com

G2 Marketing Solutions

G2 Marketing Solutions

sell.g2.com

G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.

PeerSpot

PeerSpot

peerspot.com

PeerSpot’s Buying Intelligence Platform is where tech pros go to get practical, reliable information on enterprise tech, so they can be sure what they buy is exactly what they need. Powered by the world’s largest community of enterprise tech buyers, PeerSpot provides in-depth reviews, online forums,...

Crozdesk

Crozdesk

crozdesk.com

Crozdesk.com is a discovery platform that makes the search for software simple. With user and expert reviews, detailed profiles, comparison features, rankings etc. - Crozdesk helps businesses discover the right software for any purpose. Crozdesk analyses thousands of software vendors to profile th...

TrustRadius

TrustRadius

trustradius.com

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain custom...

