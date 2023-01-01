Top GetAccept Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures...
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
The best client management tool for freelancers and small business. Smarter Invoicing, Proposals, Time Tracking, Payments & Contracts Formerly AND.CO.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Adobe Acrobat Sign
adobe.com
Get documents and forms signed. Easily. Securely. Anywhere. One place for all your PDF and e-sign work. Acrobat's got it. Transform and speed up your workflows with Acrobat Sign — Microsoft's preferred e-signature solution and the only e-sign tool that also includes the power of Adobe Acrobat in o...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bulletproof contracts, e-signing, proposals & invoicing software used by 200000+ top freelancers. Get peace of mind & focus on your work.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Zoho Contracts
zoho.com
Zoho Contracts is a feature-rich CLM platform that lets you streamline your contract processes and achieve compliance at scale with reduced costs.
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO provides RFP software that helps you improve the sales proposal process. Schedule a Demo to immediately reduce your RFP response time.
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
Better Proposals streamlines your entire sales process with modern, on-brand digital documents. Forget about using multiple platforms thanks to its integrations, tracking, analytics, and legally binding digital signatures. With 200+ pre-written and pre-designed templates for proposals, contracts, si...
lemlist
lemlist.com
Start conversations that get replies. Personalize cold emails, automate follow-ups, and engage with leads across all channels. lemlist is your sales automation and cold email software in one.
Highspot
highspot.com
Highspot is the sales enablement platform that reps love. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our intuitive platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement, and actionable analytics. Go-to-market tea...
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is the online proposal software that gives you control and visibility into the most important stage of your sales process. The close. From deal design to sign-off, get the confidence and flexibility to dominate deals. Create impressive sales documents that stay consistent and error-free. R...
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware helps high-performing sales teams do meaningful email outreach at scale. If you need to drive more revenue through email outreach, but complex enterprise sales software is overkill - try Yesware. Yesware's Outlook and Gmail add-on lives right inside your inbox, tracks your activity, and easi...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Mailshake
mailshake.com
Mailshake is a sales engagement platform for modern sales teams. Send personalized cold emails at scale and set tasks to engage with prospects via phone and social media, all in one sequence, on one dashboard. With native integrations to Salesforce, Pipedrive, Hubspot and 3rd party integrations to t...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy is a cloud-based accounting practice management software that includes CRM, document management, a client portal app, workflow, payments, time and billing.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automa...
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with le...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
Practice Ignition
practiceignition.com
Send proposals, contracts and payments all in one document—it's a faster and more efficient way to manage client engagements. Practice Ignition makes it super e
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
Quotient
quotientapp.com
Thousands of businesses choose Quotient to deliver 5-star quotes to their customers. Quotient organizes your sales process and makes you look good.
Klenty
klenty.com
The Sales Engagement Platform that gets more replies and meetings booked. Use Klenty to execute multi-channel sales outreach. Send personalized emails and automate your follow-ups at scale with calls and LinkedIn tasks.
Nusii
nusii.com
Proposal software for creative agencies and online businesses. Stop fighting with Word, Google Docs, and unruly PDF’s. Nusii is the fastest way to close your next deal. With professional proposal templates, notification system, proposal tracking, and online signing, we know we can help your business...
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
Ironclad
ironcladapp.com
Ironclad's contract management software is the only solution that lets companies design and deploy any type or complexity contract on their own, in minutes.
Quoter
quoter.com
IT Sales Quoting Software will never be the same. Quote to cash platform that helps IT Service Providers save time & supercharge revenues. Upgrade your quote-to-cash process today. Send winning sales quotes in minutes. Quoter is online quoting software for sales teams. Our easy-to-use platform, aut...
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.
Uptics
uptics.io
Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sale...
Growbots
growbots.com
Growbots created the first all-in-one outbound sales platform. Enjoy automatic lead generation and managing email drip campaigns with CRM integration. All you need to do is set up a customer profile and schedule an email campaign to automatically generate new sales opportunities. Access over 180+ mi...
DripJobs
dripjobs.com
DripJobs is the Newest All-In-One Sales & Project Management Platform for Home-Service Professionals. Automate Follow-Ups, Track Jobs and Easily Send Quotes with DripJobs DripJobs is the Home-Service Pro Command Center of the Future. DripJobs allows Home-Service Professionals to Automate Follow-Ups,...
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving ...
Loopio
loopio.com
Loopio help businesses supercharge and scale their response process for RFPs, RFIs, Security Questionnaires, and more, helping automate and streamline this manual and time-consuming process. It all starts with our approach to content management, which gives your team on-demand access to the informat...
Woodpecker
woodpecker.co
Woodpecker is an intuitive cold email tool that helps B2B companies to connect with prospective customers and business partners - and keep the conversations going. Woodpecker allows you to craft personalized, relevant email sequences and makes sure they get delivered to your recipient’s main inbox. ...
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial is a content curation and digital communication platform that enables financial services professionals, salespeople, professional services professionals and others to engage on social media and in other digital communication platforms with confidence and purpose. We have strong partnershi...
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs Knowledge Base Software is a powerful tool used to create a private and public knowledge base for employees and customers, respectively. It helps in reducing customer tickets, improving internal team collaboration, streamlining business processes, and improving customer service. By providin...
Dubb
dubb.com
Founded in 2018, Dubb is the video sales system that offers business users a platform to send personalized, trackable videos. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by deep technologists with specialties in marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Dubb platform...