Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for German American Bank on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

German American Bank offers a collection of personal banking solutions including checking and savings accounts, lending services and online resources.

Website: germanamerican.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to German American Bank. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.