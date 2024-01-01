WebCatalog

Top G-Core Labs Alternatives

GitHub

GitHub

github.com

GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...

GitLab

GitLab

gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...

Bitbucket

Bitbucket

bitbucket.org

Bitbucket is a web-based version control repository hosting service owned by Atlassian, for source code and development projects that use either Mercurial (from launch until 1 July 2020) or Git (since October 2011) revision control systems. Bitbucket offers both commercial plans and free accounts. I...

Jimdo

Jimdo

jimdo.com

Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience. The company is privately held and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Munich and Tokyo. Jimdo has two products; Creator and Dolphi...

Gitea

Gitea

gitea.io

Gitea is a community managed lightweight code hosting solution written in Go. It is published under the MIT license.

UpCloud

UpCloud

upcloud.com

Effortless global infrastructure. Thousands of businesses are powered by UpCloud around the world. Our customers run business-critical applications on our enterprise-grade cloud platform. They value our high performance, reliable service, and personal approach.

Scalingo

Scalingo

scalingo.com

Discover Scalingo the 1st European PaaS certified HDS (Health Data Hosting) and ISO 27001. Host your app in France and enjoy top-notch client support. Deploy your apps faster.

