Top Futr Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a Conversational Relationship Platform (CRP) that helps businesses build better customer relationships through personalized, messenger-based experiences. Intercom is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Chicago, Dublin, Sydney and London. As of February 2017, Interc...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can ...
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Sm...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is an easy to setup customer service platform that empowers customer facing teams to drive revenue for businesses. The all-in-one platform streamlines customer conversations across various channels, including email, SMS, calls, social media, and live chat. Helpwise eliminates the need for s...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel is an advanced messaging platform for automating business communication. Channels: - Social media: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram; - Website: WhatsApp and Facebook chat buttons. Features: - Auto-replies to FAQs in comments and direct messages in real time; - Proactive messaging...
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
Continually
continual.ly
Free chatbots and live chat for your website. Drag and drop chatbot builder, no coding skills required. We make sure you never miss another lead from your website. Today, when people visit your site - say to request a product demo - they expect you to reply straight away. Even when its out of hours...
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a no-code workspace that unlocks the power of WhatsApp to scale your business with Shared Inbox, WhatsApp no-code Chatbot, WhatsApp Broadcasts and more
Messagely
messagely.com
Customer support software & messaging platform by Messagely. Have more meaningful conversations with happier customers & grow your business faster.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% o...
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social m...
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for ...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is the leading software solution for customer messaging and support automation in Germany. It’s a unified messaging solution that lets companies receive messages from different channels in one central inbox. All requests received via website chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and ...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from ...
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platfo...
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future cu...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
GoSquared
gosquared.com
Turn more visitors into customers. A suite of integrated products to help you grow your online business. – Analytics: traffic sources, campaign tracking, new visits % – Live Chat: targeted messaging, lead capture, shared team inbox – Customer Data Hub: automatic lead enrichment, company info
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Automate interactions with your customers & employees in 135+ languages & across 35+ channels to deliver actionable outcomes at lower costs.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at s...
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream is an American enterprise conversational AI solution for customer service. It was founded in April 2015 by Richard Smullen, the co-founder of Genesis Media LLC. Pypestream has offices in New York City and San Francisco.It gained popularity due to its Pypestream messaging platform that aim...
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every m...
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all co...
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better ins...
Payemoji
payemoji.com
Payemoji is an omni channel messaging service that enables any customer and employee journey all through everyday messaging apps like WhatsApp Business. No IT skills required. No mobile app to download.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is a customer communication platform that helps businesses sell to and support their customers over WhatsApp and other social messaging channels. Feature highlights: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - WhatsApp chatbot - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks ...
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT fo...
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
Build your GPT-4 chatbot in minutes, scrape your website, upload your documents and reduce the workload of your customer service team. Your customers and employees will love it.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Experience the most creative and compliant way to collect data directly from consumers. Create fun, engaging, interactive experiences that drive more sales, fuel engagement, and capture the valuable first-party data.
PropFuel
propfuel.com
PropFuel is a SaaS platform helping associations turn broadcast communications into conversations. These conversations capture the Voice of the Member, identify individual needs and streamline one-on-one engagement.
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.
Global Message Services
gms-worldwide.com
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CC...
Makerobos
makerobos.com
At Makerobos, we form deep-rooted business relationships, counselling our clients through their AI journey from Strategy & Innovation to Deployment. We're dedicated to growing our clients’ in-house AI capability. We help them transform their unique data and organisational expertise into valuable IP ...
JeffreyAI
jeffreyai.com
JeffreyAI is a smart engagement platform that helps growing companies to accelerate growth by automating sales, marketing, and customer service tasks. Acting as a CRM, JeffreyAI is programmed to save you time, rescue lost revenue, and stimulate sales. Features include: -Out- of- the-box Outlook & GM...
Voxie
voxie.com
Voxie is the conversational AI text marketing leader that helps retail, service, and restaurant passion brands connect with and learn from their customers to drive significantly more revenue. To learn more, visit www.voxie.com.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their ta...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
360dialog
360dialog.com
360dialog is an official business solution provider (BSP) of the WhatsApp Business API. The 360dialog WhatsApp API is very lightweight and needs no proprietary documentation, you can use the original documentation WhatsApp is providing. Around the WhatsApp API, 360dialog is providing a lot of enterp...
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
SocialNowa
socialnowa.io
SocialNowa Chatbot is a Messenger Chatbot and Instagram DM Automation Tool. It is one of the best chatbot automation tools available in the market. It has some additional features which are unique to SocialNowa and are not provided by many of its Competitors. Like Unlimited Contact/Subscribers List,...
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, an...
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...
Verint
verint.com
Verint Messaging™ is a purpose-built solution for integrating messaging into the digital customer journey and facilitating conversations with customers via messaging and social channels at-scale. Providing a digital customer engagement solution for messaging channels, Verint combines agent and virtu...
OmniOmni
omniomni.io
OmniOmni is a service for customer support and sales via messengers such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Viber and Online Chat.
Cloodot
cloodot.com
Cloodot is an all-in-one omni channel customer experience management suite. Cloodot facilitates an efficient and consistent workflow to build reputation, engage, and nurture long term relation with customers through multiple digital platforms Manage chats and reviews from multiple Google my business...
Blip
blip.ai
Global visionary leaders trust our AI Conversational platform to take their brands, customer relationships and diverse communication strategies to the next level. We have unlocked value through the creation of over 125,000 virtual assistants and have exchanged over 20 billion messages to date across...
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine le...
Hubtype
hubtype.com
Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new techn...