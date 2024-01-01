Top Fundbox Alternatives

Revolut

revolut.com

One app for all things money. From your everyday spending, to planning for your future with savings and investments, Revolut helps you get more from your money.

Revolut Business

revolut.com

A borderless account, with powerful, personalised tools all in one place, giving you ultimate control over your business finances.

Holvi

holvi.com

Your all-in-one account for self-employment. Banking, invoicing and bookkeeping – plus a new business credit card. All in one place, so you can focus on what matters. That’s work life simplified.

Lendio

lendio.com

Utah-based Lendio (formerly Funding Universe), founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin, is a free online loan marketplace in the U.S. targeting small business owners.

Vouch

vouch.us

Vouch Insurance is a new kind of insurance company for startups. Built by founders for founders, we’ve re-designed everything about business insurance from scratch so you can move faster.

Crowdcube

crowdcube.com

Crowdcube is an equity crowdfunding platform for entrepreneurs of start-ups and growing businesses to connect with potential investors. Crowdcube gives investors real equity in the companies they fund. Crowdcube uses the web-based notion of crowdfunding where a community of like minded people pool t...

FundThrough

fundthrough.com

On-demand working capital for growing businesses. FundThrough offers businesses instant access to funds from unpaid invoices on an easy-to-use, online funding platform. Funding facility ranges from $500 to over $2 million, depending on the strength of the business' sales. Wherever a business is in i...

Hedonova

hedonova.io

Hedonova is a SEC-regulated alternative investment fund that allows you to invest in 12+ exotic alternative asset classes by simply investing in one fund. Our investment experts allocate your money in assets like wine, art, startups, crypto, real estate, and others. You may consider it a Mutual Fund...

Kiva

kiva.org

Kiva envisions a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their own lives.

Foundy

foundy.com

Foundy is Europe's leading end-to-end M&A platform, helping founders and business acquirers complete acquisitions in as little as 30 days. Your end-to-end platform to buy and sell businesses. Foundy helps founders and acquirers complete acquisitions up to 3x faster and more cost-effectively than th...

Seedrs

seedrs.com

Online investing opportunities in the best new startup businesses, and raise seed and angel investment, with top European equity crowdfunding site Seedrs.

Embroker

embroker.com

Business insurance is one of the oldest industries in the world. It is built on personal relationships rather than technological advancement. It’s also dominated by long-established players. Until now. Embroker is a digitally-native business insurance company built from the ground up with modern tec...

