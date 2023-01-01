Freeze
freeze.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Freeze app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Companies sell your data. Freeze stops them. Freeze finds the countless companies collecting data about you and your family. Every month, Freeze directs them to not sell that data or to outright delete it.
Website: freeze.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Freeze. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.