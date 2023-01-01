Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Foundy on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Foundy is Europe's leading end-to-end M&A platform, helping founders and business acquirers complete acquisitions in as little as 30 days. Your end-to-end platform to buy and sell businesses. Foundy helps founders and acquirers complete acquisitions up to 3x faster and more cost-effectively than the traditional M&A process.

Website: foundy.com

