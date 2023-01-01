formX
formx.stream
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the formX app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Powerful form backend software to handle your submissions. You design the forms, we power them!
Website: formx.stream
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to formX. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.