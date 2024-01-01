foodpanda Laos
Website: foodpanda.la
ຫິວບໍ່? foodpanda ສົ່ງໄວ ສັ່ງງ່າຍ. ມີໂຕເລືອກຈາກຮ້ານຊື່ດັງຫລາກຫລາຍເຊັ່ນ: ແສງລາວ, Once Upon a Time, ເລີ ປາແດກ, KAMU, ເຂົ້າຈີ່, ຄອມມາ ກາເຟ ແລະ ອື່ນໆອີກ. ສັ່ງອາຫານໂປດໃກ້ທ່ານມື້ນີ້ກັບ foodpanda!
