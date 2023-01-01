Top Flywheel Alternatives
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more ...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engage...
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is your digital experience analytics platform for on-the-fly funnels, pixel-perfect replay, custom events, heat maps, advanced search, Dev Tools, and more.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Pendo
pendo.io
Pendo helps you deliver better software experiences for happier and more productive users and employees. Pendo helps product teams ask and answer questions like: What features are customers or employees interacting with? Which are they ignoring? What parts of the product are driving delight or frust...
Yandex Metrica
metrica.yandex.com
Yandex.Metrica is a free web analytics service offered by Yandex that tracks and reports website traffic. Yandex launched the service in 2008 and made it public in 2009.As of 2019, Yandex.Metrica is the third most widely used web analytics service on the web.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Instabug
instabug.com
Instabug is a software company that provides bug reporting, app performance monitoring, crash reporting, in-app chats, and user surveys for mobile apps. The company founded in 2014.As of September 2019, Instabug has reached over 25,000 companies, 400 millions reported issues and feedbacks received, ...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. No setup. No code. TRY FOR FREE
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...
Heap
heap.io
Heap offers a smarter way to build digital products. With comprehensive data collection and structured processes, Heap helps Product Managers understand their users, make data-driven decisions, and craft delightful digital experiences.
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a Customer Journey Analytics solution that is redefining how companies understand, analyze, engage and retain their customers. The platform is designed to fuel optimization and growth throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Leveraging individual-level data to aggregate analytics reports ...
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...
Whatfix
whatfix.com
Whatfix is a SaaS based platform which provides in-app guidance and performance support for web applications and software products. Whatfix helps companies to create interactive walkthroughs that appear within web applications. Whatfix has offices in San Jose, California and Bengaluru, India.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive i...
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Conversion Rate Optimization Tools Track, analyze, and convert your visitors into buyers Try it free 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 Our products
Session Rewind
sessionrewind.com
Optimize your web experience with video recordings of user behavior. Accurately record every session and issue for just $14/month.
Keen
keen.io
Keen.io is the complete event data management solution. Our platform can handle all aspects of your event data management, from collection to application. Stream, store, query, and present your data all in one place and get a competitive advantage over the competition. Keen allows you to get a true ...
Kissmetrics
kissmetrics.io
Giving you the knowledge you need to make better decisions. Kissmetrics is a behavior-based analytics and email automation platform. Built to help product teams and marketers to get, keep and grow more customers.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak is a UX research platform ready to help you with whatever challenges you throw at it. If you ever wondered what your users think and feel regarding your website, app, or prototype, you don’t have to guess anymore. There are many tools available through the UXtweak platform, including complex...
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
Stormly
stormly.com
Stormly is like having a whole product team at your fingertips, powered by AI and GPT-4 No more spending hours trying to figure out what questions to ask. Our technology will suggest focus areas and create custom dashboards based on your questions. Now you not only get powerful insights into your us...
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
Snowplow
snowplow.io
Snowplow BDP (Behavioral Data Platform) generates, governs and models high-quality, granular Behavioral Data, ready for use in AI, ML, and Advanced Analytics applications. When integrated with other tools from the modern data stack, Snowplow can power a wide variety of advanced use cases, allowing o...
Insightech
insightech.com
Insightech provides digital teams with clear digital experience insights unhindered by sampled or incomplete data. With Insightech you get all the tools to do thorough marketing reporting, page content analysis, conversion funnel optimisation and website re-platforming in one easy-to-install and run...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver so...
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
Userback
userback.io
Introducing Userback, the leading user research platform for small teams looking to understand users and build better products. With Userback, you can collect metadata-enriched visual feedback and gain deep insights into your user's sentiment and behavior with in-app surveys like NPS, CES, and CSAT ...
WalkMe US
walkme.com
The Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) of WalkMe™ enables your business to simplify the online experience and eliminate user confusion.
Zipy.ai
zipy.ai
Zipy is a trusted digital experience platform which combines session replay, frontend error monitoring, product analytics and prioritisation into one while ensuring privacy and security. What can you do with Zipy? > Understand user behaviour to avoid churn > Monitor live users and real time errors t...
June
june.so
June is a product analytics tool for B2B SaaS that is simple to set up and easy to understand. This is possible thanks to ready-made reports about your main metrics. You won't have to build dashboards from scratch anymore! June is built especially for fast-moving B2B SaaS. All the main metrics are a...
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a set of tools to help you create high performing user experience with with visitor recording, heatmap, feedback widget, A/B testing and etc.
Viavoo
viavoo.com
VIAVOO is the fastest, easiest way to get actionable insights from customer comments and conversations. Our AI-powered 360 Feedback Analytics platform provides 40+ integrations and reveals in real time the emotions, topics and data that matter to CX, marketing and customer support teams.
ReplayBird
replaybird.com
ReplayBird is a product analytics tool to find and improve the end-user experience. With ReplayBird, companies can understand how and why people engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience. Empower your teams with comprehensive product analytics to inform...
APTANIA
aptania.com
Our Customer Data Platform (CDP) provides a centralised approach to managing your data through an easy to use, intuitive interface. Underpinned with a data model which allows for core business data to only be stored once prevents the need for complex integrations across many different systems or pro...
Witbe
witbe.net
Leading innovation in the Quality of Experience (QoE) industry, Witbe offers an award-winning approach to monitor the QoE delivered to users of any interactive service (telephony, video, Web), on any device (PC, smartphone, STB), and through any network (fixed, mobile, OTT). Since its foundation in ...
Toonimo
toonimo.com
User Experience Made Easy, for Everyone. Toonimo is a leading Digital Adoption Platform for enterprises who streamline the efforts for internal employee training and customer onboarding initiatives. For organizations that want to help bolster user adoption of new or currently used software solutions...
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of ea...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
NPAW
npaw.com
NPAW is proud to present its Suite of analytics solution. A powerful, intuitive, and real-time video and application analytics platform that is set to revolutionize the video intelligence industry, allowing OTTs, Telcos, Media Companies and Broadcasters to translate billions of data points into acti...
Verint
verint.com
Verint Messaging™ is a purpose-built solution for integrating messaging into the digital customer journey and facilitating conversations with customers via messaging and social channels at-scale. Providing a digital customer engagement solution for messaging channels, Verint combines agent and virtu...
Figpii
figpii.com
More Conversions. Higher Revenue. Better Customer Experiences. Get a full picture of user interactions, eliminate customer frustrations, launch tests and unlock your website’s untapped revenue potential.
Eppo
geteppo.com
Eppo runs trustworthy, data warehouse-native A/B tests. World-class statistical rigor, feature management, and experiment reports - all in one tool.