Website: flipster.io

Flipster is one of the top cryptocurrency derivatives trading exchanges that offers lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. Go long or short on over 200+ perpetual futures listings, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and other altcoins, with up to 100x leverage.

