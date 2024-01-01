flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your team to reach targets in a more effective way. Best For: Small & medium businesses in any field who have data in different places (ERP systems, Excel or other files) & need a tool to unify all data in one place, visualize it & prepare for analysis. flex.bi Pricing Overview: flex.bi pricing starts at 35 EUR/ month. flex.bi offers a free trial. See additional pricing details below https://flex.bi/pricing/

Categories :

Website: flex.bi

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flex.bi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.