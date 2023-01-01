Flair Airlines
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Flair Airlines on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: flyflair.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flair Airlines. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Frontier Airlines
flyfrontier.com
Southwest Airlines
southwest.com
JetSmart
jetsmart.com
Eurowings
eurowings.com
Spring Airlines
ch.com
Japan Airlines
jal.co.jp
Vietnam Airlines
vietnamairlines.com
China Airlines
china-airlines.com
Austrian Airlines
austrian.com
Royal Brunei Airlines
flyroyalbrunei.com
Brussels Airlines
brusselsairlines.com
Scandinavian Airlines
flysas.com