WebCatalog
Fitzii

Fitzii

fitzii.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Fitzii on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Harness the power of an entire Talent Acquisition Team with one smart tool. You don't need to spend a lot to hire better–you just need the right tool for the job.

Website: fitzii.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fitzii. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Pinpoint

Pinpoint

app.pinpointhq.com

Jobbio

Jobbio

jobbio.com

Workable

Workable

workable.com

Hello Talent

Hello Talent

app.hellotalent.com

Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI

app.eightfold.ai

softgarden Employers

softgarden Employers

app.softgarden.io

softgarden Applicants

softgarden Applicants

network.softgarden.io

HireArt

HireArt

hireart.com

JobsMedia

JobsMedia

client.jobsmedia.ca

iintegra

iintegra

ats.iintegra.com

JOIN

JOIN

join.com

KineMaster

KineMaster

kinemaster.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy