Fitzii
fitzii.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Fitzii on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: fitzii.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fitzii. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Pinpoint
app.pinpointhq.com
Jobbio
jobbio.com
Workable
workable.com
Hello Talent
app.hellotalent.com
Eightfold AI
app.eightfold.ai
softgarden Employers
app.softgarden.io
softgarden Applicants
network.softgarden.io
HireArt
hireart.com
JobsMedia
client.jobsmedia.ca
iintegra
ats.iintegra.com
JOIN
join.com
KineMaster
kinemaster.com