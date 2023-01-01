Finviz
finviz.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Finviz on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: finviz.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Finviz. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Finscreener
finscreener.org
TYKR
app.tykr.pro
Trade Brains Portal
portal.tradebrains.in
TradingView
tradingview.com
Smart Wealth Pro
app.smartwealthpro.com
GuruFocus
gurufocus.com
Stocktwits
stocktwits.com
FinancialJuice
financialjuice.com
Tron Live Club
tronlive.club
Trading Terminal
tradingterminal.com
Acumen
acumengroup.in
Stockbit
stockbit.com