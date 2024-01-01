Top Factal Alternatives
Feedly
feedly.com
Welcome to Feedly — the platform where businesses and curious minds stay ahead of the curve! We’re passionate about helping teams track competitors, discover new trends, and research emerging security threats. Feedly AI is a collection of machine learning models that automatically gather, analyze, ...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Awario
awario.com
Awario is a social media & web monitoring tool that will help you track brand mentions, monitor competitors, find sales opportunities and influencers, and engage with your audience online.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Dataminr puts real-time AI and public data to work for our clients, generating relevant and actionable alerts for global corporations, public sector agencies, newsrooms, and NGOs. Dataminr's leading AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from vast amounts o...
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 Brand24 is one of the most advanced social media monitoring tools with AI-powered reports and insights. Thousands of companies of all sizes use Brand24 to identify and analyze online conversations about their brands, products, and competitors across the web. Brand24 empowers its users to sta...
Mention
mention.com
Mention is a social media marketing solution enabling brands and agencies to understand audience perception across social media and the web while also offering the ability to organize their social media campaigns. By using Mention you can easily monitor what is being said online about a brand or a p...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (formerly MediaMiser ) is a provider of media monitoring and analysis software and professional services for public relations and marketing professionals. Agility PR Solutions uses proprietary technology to monitor, aggregate, analyze and share content from more than 200,000 sou...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
Meet AlphaSense: the world's leading market intelligence and search platform. AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform used by the world’s top companies and financial institutions to help professionals make better business decisions with confidence and speed. Since 2011, our AI-based technology ...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
NewsWhip is a predictive media insights platform that helps comms and insights professionals to proactively monitor and defend their brand’s reputation. We track web coverage and all the major social networks in real-time, helping you quantify cross-platform coverage and forecast the impact it will ...
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
NewsWhip is a predictive media insights platform that helps comms and insights professionals to proactively monitor and defend their brand’s reputation. We track web coverage and all the major social networks in real-time, helping you quantify cross-platform coverage and forecast the impact it will ...
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Automatically collect and report media coverage. PeakMetrics extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time.
Uptime
uptime.com
Try for free. Check Uptime with our Award-Winning Website Monitoring Tools and Get Notified Instantly.
Spica Media
spica.media
We provide you with comprehensive media monitoring across social media, newspapers, magazines, TV, radio, and online news, with valuable analytics and reports to help you enhance your performance.
Nikkei ScoutAsia
scout.asia
ScoutAsia is a corporate data and news service, powered by the Financial Times Group and Nikkei Inc. The ScoutAsia subscription provides up-to-the-minute data, news and context on more than 800,000 companies across more than 20 countries in East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN. Its databases allow subscr...
Realytics
realytics.io
Realytics measures and amplifies TV campaigns digital performance with its TV analytics solutions and with programmatic TV.
Newsmeter
newsmeter.com
Newsmeter is an online global news tracker service. It provides a robust online news media monitoring SaaS with an award-winning technology. Our platform traces the global news sources around the world continuously. We have gathered over 510 million news (to which we add more every 5 mins) to date f...
Mediaboard
mediaboard.com
Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to the...
Fullintel
fullintel.com
Fullintel offers a unique combination of talent, tools and technology for PR and communications professionals looking for expertly curated media monitoring and analysis software and services. Top-tier brands like Johnson & Johnson, Intuit, Bell Textron, Royal Caribbean International, and Shell trust...
Syften
syften.com
Better social news filtering. With no artifically low limits (100 filters at your disposal), near real time alerts (under one minute in most cases), and Slack support your content marketing team will gain the edge needed to build a solid presence.
Grabien
grabien.com
The highest quality news clips at the lowest price in the industry. Grabien offers a full suite of tools for hosts and producers (TV, radio, podcasts), corporations, PR firms and media personalities, and just hard-core news junkies. Wherever you are in the news ecosystem, we have tools that will mak...
Newslit
newslit.co
Newslit is a next-generation news monitoring and research tool for PR professionals, investors, researchers, marketers, salespeople, lawyers, and business owners. We continuously track the most comprehensive set of important news sources and integrate social signals from thousands of top business in...
RadioKing
radioking.com
RadioKing is the number one platform for creating and broadcasting your own online radio station. This solution also offers turnkey services to support radio stations in their digital development (Website, Mobile Application, Connected Speaker, TV and Auto). Today, they host more than 3,000 radio st...
TechNews
technews.io
TechNews gives IT companies higher IQ understanding of what's trending in complex categories like AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure and more.
EzyInsights
ezyinsights.com
EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make ...
Metro Monitor
metromonitor.com
Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.
SnapStream
snapstream.com
SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Brand Analytics
brandanalytics.ru
Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. * Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal cha...
Truescope
truescope.com
Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
Managr
managr.ai
Managr is an AI assistant for marketing and PR teams. It streamlines research & ideation, content creation and media pitching. Try Managr for Free! managr.ai/pricing
Mentionlytics
mentionlytics.com
Mentionlytics is an all-in-one Intelligent Social Media Monitoring Platform. It enables you to track mentions for your brand, your product, or your competitors on the entire web (News sites, forums, blogs, and ANY other website) and many Social Media Channels, like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebo...
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' ...
Isentia
isentia.com
Isentia helps you stay ahead of the competition by providing you with the widest media coverage, insights and analytics you need to make the right decisions quickly. Get ahead of the competition with Isentia's sophisticated media intelligence and insights, transforming data into actionable insights ...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Founded in 2003, Mynewsdesk offers a modern digital PR solution for businesses to engage with journalists, influencers, customers and other important stakeholders. The all-in-one PR platform makes it easy to create and distribute news and content, monitor what's being said in the industry and the me...