WebCatalog
Gizmos

Gizmos

gizmos.explorelearning.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Gizmos on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

The world's largest library of math and science simulations.

Website: gizmos.explorelearning.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Gizmos. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

PhET Simulations

PhET Simulations

phet.colorado.edu

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

UXArchive

UXArchive

uxarchive.com

Ultra Librarian

Ultra Librarian

ultralibrarian.com

Brilliant

Brilliant

brilliant.org

Go1

Go1

go1.com

Hindawi

Hindawi

hindawi.com

Pond5

Pond5

pond5.com

BrainPOP

BrainPOP

brainpop.com

SparkNotes

SparkNotes

sparknotes.com

Quanta Magazine

Quanta Magazine

quantamagazine.org

IXL

IXL

ixl.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy