Top EX.CO Alternatives
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece...
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monito...
Visually
visual.ly
Visually is a creative marketplace that connects businesses with vetted creative professionals to create compelling content through an online collaboration platform and a well-defined, proven process. Content is delivered to our customers from our 1000+ talent network members who are vetted through ...
Paper.li
paper.li
With the Paper.li Personal Marketing Platform you can do the work of a marketing team by yourself and from your mobile, in minutes. You'll get daily personalized content, a fresh website, social scheduling, and a simple newsletter creator.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT foc...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
Letterdrop is a content marketing platform to help B2B businesses build pipeline through content using organic channels like SEO and LinkedIn. Letterdrop help you: 1. understand what your prospects care about by extracting insights from questions in sales calls, content consumed on your website, and...
Storylane
storylane.io
Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your mark...
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Contentstack is the industry's only fully automated composable digital experience platform, powered by the #1 headless CMS. Contentstack empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn...
Foleon
foleon.com
Foleon is a content creation platform that makes it easy for anyone to create interactive content that is 100% on brand. We provide B2B companies with an intuitive drag & drop editor and interactive Foleon Doc format that empowers them to create bespoke digital content experiences that are engaging,...
Joomag
joomag.com
Joomag is a digital publishing and content experience platform that helps companies easily create, distribute and measure interactive publications from PDFs or templates. With more than 5,000 customers globally, Joomag’s all-in-one platform empowers companies to deliver personalized and engaging con...
Automata
byautomata.io
Automata's content enrichment platform helps marketers turn content like blog posts, white papers, webinars, and case studies into multiple pieces of additional content to repurpose and distribute across multiple channels in a variety of formats.
degpeg
degpeg.com
Degpeg is a Cloud-based Live Commerce platform, which adds and enhances online selling & marketing of any product /services through better customer experience by multi-streaming on both web & mobile, supporting 30+ social platforms at the same time. Products: Live communication Platform The live com...
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build soci...
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily cre...
Walls.io
walls.io
Walls.io is an all-in-one social wall solution that allows you to collect, curate, and display content in an easy-to-customize feed. You can collect content from multiple social media platforms or let your audience post content directly on your wall. You can also add your custom posts to the feed an...
ClearSlide
clearslide.com
We aspire to make every customer interaction successful. Every email, every meeting, and every presentation should be amazing. ClearSlide provides a complete Sales Engagement Platform that combines content management, integrated communications, engagement analytics, and guided selling to power dynam...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is about comprehensive research, seamless writing experience, all-inclusive organization of complete content, simple on-page SEO for non-techies, convenient access to plagiarism scanner, and, of course, easy publishing on CMS (WordPress, Ghost, Medium, etc.) platforms. It helps bloggers grow...
Consensus
goconsensus.com
Consensus is the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform used by the world’s top companies to scale presales, amplify their sales teams, and enhance the buying experience. Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value acti...
Tourial
tourial.com
Tourial enables go-to-market teams to create interactive demos and Demo Centers — and distribute them anywhere. Demo Centers empower you to educate your buyers faster and better than ever — from the very top of the funnel all the way down. It's a personalized content hub for your prospects to find t...
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
More reach, less work. Stop wasting dollars on outdated content syndication platforms and lackluster campaigns. With an audience of engaged sales and marketing professionals, The Juice puts your content in front of the right people at the right time. Find reach and resonance distributing your conte...
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of th...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate persona...
FORTVISION
fortvision.com
Boost your sales, get more email subscribers and show your audience dynamic, personalized content with FORTVISION’s marketing automation and web personalization platform. FORTVISION is the smartest way to improve engagement and conversion rates in one place. Catch users' attention with personalized ...
Fabl
fabl.co
Acquired by Britelite Immersive in January 2021, Fabl was developed to increase audience engagement while decreasing production and management costs for brand publishers, Fabl’s comprehensive software platform enables marketers themselves to build, manage, deploy and analyze engagement and conversio...
Dot.vu
dot.vu
Dot.vu is an Interactive Content Platform that empowers brands to create Interactive Experiences that engage, entertain, and educate their audiences – without writing a single line of code. Powered by a wide range of add-ons and components, the Dot.vu platform gives its users complete creative freed...
Maglr
maglr.com
Maglr is the content creation platform that empowers companies to create visual and interactive content for sales & marketing communications. The platform allows marketers & designers to easily create online publications, presentations and microcontent without code. Join their mission by replacing s...
Zoomforth
zoomforth.com
Zoomforth allows the modern enterprise to build beautiful, no-code websites for everything from digital sales proposals to recruitment postings. What problems do we help you solve? 1.) Speed to market - Create mobile-friendly sites quickly & easily with drag & drop functionality 2.) Cost / efficienc...
Brandlive
brandlive.com
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexit...
ScreenSpace
screenspace.io
In a world of distractions, oversaturated markets, & millennials… Marketing & sales teams rely on ScreenSpace to break through the noise → emotionally engage high-quality customers → and guide them on an irresistible journey to YES! Let’s be honest → Your customers are overwhelmed. Generic Videos • ...
CIPIO.ai
cipio.ai
CIPIO.ai is on a mission to democratize visual content, uniquely combining the power of brand communities and generative AI. The patent-pending VisualGPT platform allows brands to search, discover, manage, create, regenerate, distribute, and collaborate visual content at scale. Brands can now deploy...
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your conte...
Live Center
livecenter.com
Live Center is a flexible live-blogging solution that empowers editorial teams to deliver up-to-the-second live news coverage seamlessly and effectively. Users have full control over their live blog's design and are able to create custom post visuals and elements such as scoreboards, election result...
Curatora
curatora.io
Curatora allows customers to discover, curate and distribute top-notch, relevant content that your target audience wants to read — now.
SocialWeaver
socialweaver.com
SocialWeaver makes it easy to schedule never-ending content, increase engagement, and listen to customers’ impressions of you and your competitors.
Quuu
quuu.co
Quuu is the number one source of quality content for you to share on social media, on auto-pilot. Content curation makes you stand out from the masses on social media. It’s a way of providing value and consistency to your followers. However, doing it properly is a time-consuming process, so automati...
FeedOtter
feedotter.com
FeedOtter increases website traffic for more than 200 B2B companies by automating blog, news, and RSS email delivered by an existing marketing automation software such as Marketo, Pardot, or Eloqua.
Vable
vable.com
Vable is an information management platform that enables you to aggregate, filter, and deliver customized content to the people you support. With Vable, information professionals can monitor endless sources and create a customized database of all the news and information your organization needs.
Tagbox
taggbox.com
Taggbox is the ultimate UGC platform for marketers and business owners. We help you effectively use the power of user-generated content(UGC) for bringing the human touch to your marketing. Taggbox Widget, as a global leader in the digital space, helps you collect, curate, and present the best UGC fr...
SpidWit
spidwit.com
Spidwit finds and organizes the content on the web. It searches among thousands of the best sites to deliver industry specific high quality news, video, images and quotes, saving time and energy.
Flowla
flowla.com
Flowla is the new way of engaging your prospects with digital personalised journeys, where your content is consumed in a fun and engaging way and conversations start naturally… Whether you’re in; - Sales and closing deals , - Success and onboarding new clients, - Recruitment and wowing candidates, -...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE offers digital rooms where you can safely invite people, share content and collaborate. All while earning actionable insights about your buyers’ journey. Our customers typically have three things in common: 1. Long sales cycles 2. Multiple contacts to close a deal, many stakeholders both inter...
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and too...
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Brojure
brojure.com
Create engaging content, proposals, presentations and more with Brojure, the most intuitive visual storytelling software. Brojures template designs and simple interface make it easy to create, share, and track captivating visual stories for your brand and your clients - without needing a designer.
Re4m
re4m.io
Re4m is a cloud-based creative platform that allows brand teams, designers and local marketers to plan, produce and publish inspirational, performant content and creative campaigns at scale. Built by a team of experienced marketing practitioners, Re4m streamlines disconnected and cumbersome creative...
EasyContent
easycontent.io
EasyContent helps you increase your content team's productivity with automated workflows, approval management, real-time collaboration, notifications, and reporting.
SundaySky
sundaysky.com
Modern marketers know the power of video but recognize the traditional production model is broken. SundaySky empowers businesses to create, personalize and distribute video at scale efficiently and independently. We make it simple for users to create high-quality, professional-looking video without ...
DCatalog
dcatalog.com
DCatalog has been the leader in the digital publishing industry since 2008. Our platform empowers publishers, content creators, marketing and eCommerce professionals to easily create and publish engaging digital experiences. With our advanced HTML5 flip book technology, your content is viewable on A...
OneIQ
oneiq.com
Optimize application experience, costs and resources by empowering teams with actionable, AI-driven insights and shared, correlated context across all layers.