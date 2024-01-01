Top Evenium Alternatives
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
ON24
on24.com
ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on ...
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presentin...
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
The simple, powerful, and complete software solution for the modern event professional.
BrightTALK
brighttalk.com
We believe that authentic connections are at the heart of doing business. So we reimagined how you do content marketing with webinars and videos. From live video 1:1 talk shows or webcam panel discussions to screenshare demos, video stories and classic webinars, we've got you covered. Marketers get ...
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Com...
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
Liveform
livestorm.co
Livestorm provides simple software for video communications for business. Host webinars, live, prerecorded or automated, create and join online meetings easily.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fire...
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
Remo
remo.co
Remo is a digital experience platform that enables interactive meetings and events that rival live, in-person activities. With the help of different tables, floors & buildings, Remo provides a virtual space that empowers people to move around freely and spark spontaneous “hallway conversations”, bui...
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
Eventify
eventify.io
Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool that helps businesses manage virtual conferences, as well as create a custom experience for their attendees. No matter what type of conference or event you're hosting - big or small - we have the tools to make it happen. We offer an extensive list of f...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...
ExhibitDay
exhibitday.com
ExhibitDay is a trade show planning, project management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams.
Balloon
balloon.app
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexit...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
Event Staff
eventstaffapp.com
From weddings to the Super Bowl - Event Staff App has helped event companies optimize the scheduling of their staff to successfully produce over 150,000 events. Our software helps make it easier to staff events through text messaging, scheduling automation, time tracking, and payroll.
Eventeny
eventeny.com
All-in-one event management software offering solutions for interactive scalable mapping, contract eSigning, end-to-end ticket/box office management, artist/vendor/exhibitor application workflows, volunteer shift tracking, CRM for sponsorship deals & deliverables, personalized scheduling, and so muc...
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...
Watchity
watchity.com
Watchity is the most complete enterprise video platform for creating professional-looking audiovisual content and online events with an excellent visual and interactive experience that helps you stand out from the rest, maximize audience engagement and improve the results of your content strategies....
RumbleTalk
rumbletalk.com
Rumbletalk is an innovative Group Chat platform for online businesses. It enables online publishers to build a community and interact fluently on their grounds by having the same conversation on their web site, Facebook page and mobile site.
Lenos
lenos.com
Lenos is a complete hybrid event engagement platform to create, engage and in real-time measure impact and attribution.
KingConf
web.kingconf.com
VIRTUAL EVENTS ON DEMAND ! We offer a modern palatform of virtual events that facilitates the learning of the participants and invites them to relate to each other and to participate remotely. Thanks to our VIRTUAL EXHIBITIONS, the sponsors of an event will have the opportunity to set up their own s...
InvitePeople
invitepeople.com
With over a decade of experience, InvitePeople offers world-class, all-in-one event management software tailored for diverse industries. Be it internal meetings, large conferences, or brand-focused events, InvitePeople’s suite of features ensures a seamless, efficient, and memorable event experience...
expertshare
expertshare.live
Your Platform for Virtual Events expertshare is a web-based conference and collaboration platform for virtual events. Expertshare was developed by Swiss event industry professionals who combined their experience, technical skills and an acute understanding of what clients need to create a successful...
EventsMo
eventsmo.com
EventsMo help create Unforgettable event experience. Beginning to End. We offer an all-in-one solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events of all sizes. Our event management platform enhances your event experience, boost engagement, connect attendees and delegate networking. From self-service ...
EventLive
eventlive.pro
EventLive is an all-in-one live streaming app and platform for events. It allows users to go live with their smartphones or professional equipment and invite guests to join from any device. It works in any country. There's no limit on the number of viewers, and the video can be available on-demand f...
Connect My Event
connectmyevent.com
Fully customisable event platform for hosting virtual & hybrid events. Whatever your event, however big or small your audience, build it your way and deliver it seamlessly. Conferences, live performances, launches, trade shows, exhibitions, live streams, academic programmes and much more can be orga...
Bettercast
bettercast.com.au
Bettercast provides an effective and joyful way to manage your creative projects. This intuitive event management and streaming platform makes setting up and running events easy for Event Managers, Venues, AV Staff and most importantly, your attendees. It has a built in Virtual Event Ticketing Syste...
StreamCart
streamcart.com
StreamCart is an all-in-one AI Powered communications platform that helps you manage Webinars, Video Conferences, Virtual Events, Onsite Event Registration, Live Interaction, and much more.
Events Wallet
eventswallet.com
EventsWallet is an innovative SaaS event platform for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. The platform allows organizers to run ROI-effective trade shows and conferences by keeping the audience engaged with easy-to-use event management and communication web and app tools. Create unlimited live st...
BoothCentral
boothcentral.com
Host engaging events – whether in-person, hybrid or virtual. BoothCentral is your all-in-one event management and hosting platform with easy-to-use and powerful tools designed to help your event succeed! Our virtual event solution is cost-effective, easy to set up, and customizable. With features su...
Meetaway
meetaway.com
Meetaway is a virtual event platform that makes it easy and simple for event organizers to bring their audience together, network, and build meaningful relationships. Meetaway helps your attendees meet the people they want to meet. hen setting up an event, organizers can set up matching criteria tha...
Deal Room Events Organizer
dealroomevents.com
We make the complex simple. Deal Room is your simple all-in-one event management platform for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Simply organise. Simply customise. Simply network. -Best networking experience with comprehensive functionalities -Built-in features and integrations-Virtual, hybrid a...
Deal Room Events Participant
dealroomevents.com
We make the complex simple. Deal Room is your simple all-in-one event management platform for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Simply organise. Simply customise. Simply network. -Best networking experience with comprehensive functionalities -Built-in features and integrations-Virtual, hybrid a...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela bring...
Dryfta
dryfta.com
Too many tools, Too much chaos? Get Dryfta, the all-in-one event platform that event organizers use to collect proposals & talks, sell tickets online, create interactive program schedule, host virtual meetings, and boost attendee engagement with a full-featured networking app.
streamGo
streamgo.events
We Want To Be Different. We started streamGo to make online events better. Better for brands and better for attendees. For a long time online events meant that presenters had to spend more time learning systems than learning their content. Attendees would have to download and install programs to wat...
Prosple
prosple.com
Prosple’s helps over 4 million students and recent graduates across the Asia Pacific region. We work with over 180 career service teams across the Asia Pacific region to connect their students to thousands of local and international opportunities and help provide high-quality career preparation cont...
Haia
haia.live
You're right. There are some great video conferencing solutions, for events - think Haia. The biggest problem in online and hybrid events is attendee engagement leading to a poor user experience - it is difficult to navigate or engage at an event. No event platforms have really mastered this yet. Un...
ExpoSim
exposim.io
ExpoSim is an innovative virtual event platform with interactive features that help you host engaging events. With customizable 3D virtual booths, live chat and video, and detailed reports on visitor engagement, ExpoSim is perfect for hosting virtual expos, trade shows, and more. Our primary value l...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, co...
Talentspace
talentspace.io
Talentspace is a virtual and hybrid recruiting events platform. With its user-centric and video-first design, Talentspace allows employers, career centers and workforce boards to host immersive and memorable career events.
myOnvent
myonvent.com
myOnvent is a comprehensive and innovative online event and community platform with extensive experience hosting a wide variety of events online or as a hybrid component to in-person events (academic conferences, expos and fairs, virtual conferences, and more). myOnvent's platform can be used as a o...
Premier Virtual
premiervirtual.com
The Premier Virtual platform allows organizations to transform their hiring into a seamless virtual process. Our all-in-one virtual recruitment suite will give you the flexibility to host online job fairs, and offer 24/7 access to job seekers looking to connect. The platform has helped over 60,000 e...
Engagez
engagez.com
Engagez is one of the premier all-in-one digital engagement platforms for businesses that need to engage prospects, customers, partners, and employees for marketing, sales, training, and education business programs. One platform for all your immersive: Virtual Events, Hybrid Events, One-on-One Meeti...
Chati
chati.com
A flexible, highly scalable virtual event builder that is accessible, immersive, and will leave attendees excited for the next event. With decades of experience producing virtual events, Chati provides all of the tools you need to successfully host a captivating event. By providing customers the opp...
Social27
social27.com
Social27 powers events that accelerate Sales & build Community. Run virtual, hybrid, in-person events and webcasts that are fun, secure and scale globally. Social27 Virtual Event Platform provides the best virtual and hybrid opportunities for attendee networking, sponsor and exhibitor showcasing, an...
Superevent
superevent.com
Superevent is the perfect all-in-one event platform to power your in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Engaging for your attendees and simple to set up!
Meetmaps
welcome.meetmaps.com
App features allow event hosts to increase business opportunities, provide an event guide and better communicate with participants.
Grupio
grupio.com
Grupio Enables Event Profsessionals to Mobilize their Events and Conferences, Improving the Experience for Attendees and Driving Incremental Social Media Awareness.
Ventla
ventla.io
Ventla is an all-in-one event platform designed to simplify and encourage interaction and engagement while providing real-time insight on participant behavior. With full-cycle event tools like registration, native mobile app, web-based virtual venue and live streaming - Ventla lets you create, deliv...