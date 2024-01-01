The ESV Bible allows you to easily read, study, and engage with God’s Word wherever you go, making it the best possible Bible reading experience for your phone or tablet. Listen to Scripture with audio Bibles and meditate on God’s Word with instrumental background music. Customize your experience with a wide variety of reading plans and thematic playlist options, helping you make daily Bible reading a habit every day.

Website: esv.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ESV Bible. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.