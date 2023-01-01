WebCatalog

Top EqualTo Alternatives

Compass

Compass

getcompass.ai

Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission struct...

Spiff

Spiff

spiff.com

A spiff, or spiv is slang for an immediate bonus for a sale. Typically, spiffs are paid, either by a manufacturer or employer, directly to a salesperson for selling a specific product. It is sometimes given as SPIF or SPIFF with invented words to fit the letters, but these are not the origin (see ...

QCommission

QCommission

qcommission.com

QCommission is a powerful, flexible sales commission software. It calculates your sales people’s compensation accurately and reduces errors related to spreadsheets and manual methods. It allows you to calculate commissions as soon as the commission period is over and saves a lot of time. It can comm...

Qobra

Qobra

qobra.co

"Whether you are a CEO or VP of Sales, the sales compensation plan is probably the most powerful tool you have to drive sales strategy." Mark Roberge VP Sales at Hubspot. Qobra allows you to automate the calculation, sharing, validation of your commissions! Stop wasting time with Excel, reduce error...

CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ

captivateiq.com

CaptivateIQ is the #1 rated sales commission software designed to bring teams together. We empower teams to run commissions with more accuracy and transparency.

Salescomp

Salescomp

salescomp.com

Salescomp can make your life easier by automating your sales compensation process. The accounting and administration of commissions and incentive plans are automated by salescomp based on a number of adjustable rules, including employee Designation, duration, and transaction type. Additionally, the ...

incentX

incentX

incentx.com

incentX is a feature-rich, cloud-based platform that provides all the tools needed to plan, manage, and settle your incentives program—including commissions, rebates, royalties, bill-backs, and chargebacks. best of all, it integrates with your existing Accounting / ERPs for a seamless, end-to-end ex...

OneHash

OneHash

onehash.ai

OneHash CRM is the world’s first FaaS (FOSS-as-a-service), and is for all business size, and offers a host of features that can help you increase your business revenue. It’s a cloud-based CRM that is very scalable, so you can easily add more users or features as your business grows.

Easy-Commission

Easy-Commission

easy-commission.com

Easy-Commission is an easy-to-use sales commission application. It can calculate sales commissions in a simple and easy manner. It takes sales data you enter, then it applies commission calculations you have set to produce commission statements. It is completely web-based and allows your sales reps ...

Amalia

Amalia

amalia.io

Amalia.io is driving growth with streamlined sales compensation. Our sales performance management solution brings the transparency that keeps sales teams motivated and the automation that allows finance and operations teams to spend more time on value-added initiatives. A European leader, Amalia.io ...

Kennect

Kennect

kennect.io

Kennect is a leading incentive platform for businesses which needs a simple solution to manage their complex compensation plans. It not only automates the calculation of incentives for admin but also provides sales reps with complete real-time visibility of their incentive payouts. Through its intel...

Commissionly

Commissionly

commissionly.io

Commissionly is the first cloud-based sales commission and sales compensation management web app that is 100% focused on small to medium business. Our uncomplicated data import tools, wizard-based target and compensation plan and commission setting tools mean you can get up and running in a matter o...

SparkPlug

SparkPlug

sparkplug.app

SparkPlug is an employee sales incentive management platform for specialty retailers, restaurants, and CPG brands. SparkPlug integrates directly with brick-and-mortar businesses' POS systems to automate virtually every aspect of implementing and scaling an incentive program. SparkPlug's incentive en...

Sales Cookie

Sales Cookie

salescookie.com

Sales Cookie is an easy to use, cloud-based solution to manage all aspects of your commission program - from participant enrollment to incentive plan design and personal dashboards. Sales Cookie provide capabilities found in enterprise solutions with an SMB-friendly cost and user experience. From in...

SmartWinnr

SmartWinnr

smartwinnr.com

SmartWinnr is a comprehensive platform that keeps your sales teams up-to-date with product knowledge, guarantees uniform messaging during customer interactions, and increases sales at the same time. SmartWinnr is fully integrated with Salesforce.com We use - Gamified KPIs to boost sales - Track ince...

Forma.ai

Forma.ai

forma.ai

Forma.ai drives sales performance with accurate, dynamic compensation management and revenue optimization – precisely tailored to your business and your sales model. Our unique augmented intelligence approach delivers consistent, trustworthy incentive data to your sales, finance and payroll teams, s...

ElevateHQ

ElevateHQ

elevate.so

ElevateHQ is a sales commissions software built for growing sales teams. But we don’t just stop at automating sales commissions. ElevateHQ is designed to upgrade how companies use sales incentives to motivate their employees. We believe great results are only achieved when people are motivated - and...

Everstage

Everstage

everstage.com

Everstage is the leading Sales Commission Software that helps you drive the right business outcomes through incentives. Sales commissions, despite being a large business expense, is often a revenue lever that is not utilized to its full potential. Everstage helps you uplevel your incentive program a...

QuotaPath

QuotaPath

quotapath.com

A radically transparent, end-to-end compensation solution for revenue teams. Commission tracking, comp planning, and incentive motivation done right. Free to try.

