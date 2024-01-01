Top Eppo Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engage...
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips....
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is your digital experience analytics platform for on-the-fly funnels, pixel-perfect replay, custom events, heat maps, advanced search, Dev Tools, and more.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
Increase your sales and attendance with the only webinar system that produces a complete live stream event from registration to replay. WebinarJam has more features, no downloads, and is the most dramatic improvement to Live Casting, Event Streaming, and Webinar Broadcasting ever released to the pub...
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marke...
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Whether you’re a marketing pro or just getting started, Unbounce landing pages turn more of your visitors into leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders for any skill level—plus AI-powered optimization features—Unbounce helps you create and publish beautiful, high-performing pages in just...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Pendo
pendo.io
Pendo helps you deliver better software experiences for happier and more productive users and employees. Pendo helps product teams ask and answer questions like: What features are customers or employees interacting with? Which are they ignoring? What parts of the product are driving delight or frust...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to trac...
Heap
heap.io
Heap offers a smarter way to build digital products. With comprehensive data collection and structured processes, Heap helps Product Managers understand their users, make data-driven decisions, and craft delightful digital experiences.
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a Customer Journey Analytics solution that is redefining how companies understand, analyze, engage and retain their customers. The platform is designed to fuel optimization and growth throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Leveraging individual-level data to aggregate analytics reports ...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...
Whatfix
whatfix.com
Whatfix is a SaaS based platform which provides in-app guidance and performance support for web applications and software products. Whatfix helps companies to create interactive walkthroughs that appear within web applications. Whatfix has offices in San Jose, California and Bengaluru, India.
Convert.com
convert.com
A/B Testing Software Convert.com - the best solution for Agencies and eCommerce companies that focus on Convert Rate Optimization using A/B testing software, multivariate testing software or split testing software.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive i...
Flywheel
getflywheel.com
The all-in-one WordPress agency hosting platform. Manage your client’s WordPress websites in one place, earn recurring revenue, and continuously delight them.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptiona...
Keen
keen.io
Keen.io is the complete event data management solution. Our platform can handle all aspects of your event data management, from collection to application. Stream, store, query, and present your data all in one place and get a competitive advantage over the competition. Keen allows you to get a true ...
Kissmetrics
kissmetrics.io
Giving you the knowledge you need to make better decisions. Kissmetrics is a behavior-based analytics and email automation platform. Built to help product teams and marketers to get, keep and grow more customers.
AutoOptimize
autooptimize.ai
Optimize Your Website Through Automated A/B Tests. AutoOptimize provides you with 50 high-performing templated A/B tests that have been proven to increase conversion rate up to 30% within 90 days.
Apptimize
apptimize.com
Apptimize, An Airship Company, helps brands rapidly iterate to make amazing user experiences across all their digital channels through A/B Testing and Feature Release Management with a mobile-first lens. Because Apptimize comes from mobile, we are particularly positioned to move fast, overcome great...
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty is a fast-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive revenue, fast.
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit is a web analytics software made to automate daily Google Analytics tasks set up, auditing, maintenance, and analysis for analyzing and optimizing online marketing campaigns.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is the all-in-one business platform for experienced creators, coaches, and experts to monetize their knowledge and services online. The platform includes everything you need to market and sell digital products–like email marketing, membership sites, pages, and checkouts. Forecast, automate, a...
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
Stormly
stormly.com
Stormly is like having a whole product team at your fingertips, powered by AI and GPT-4 No more spending hours trying to figure out what questions to ask. Our technology will suggest focus areas and create custom dashboards based on your questions. Now you not only get powerful insights into your us...
Flagsmith
flagsmith.com
Feature Flag & Remote Config Service. Release features with confidence; manage feature flags across web, mobile, and server side applications. Use our hosted API, deploy to your own private cloud, or run on-premises.
Snowplow
snowplow.io
Snowplow BDP (Behavioral Data Platform) generates, governs and models high-quality, granular Behavioral Data, ready for use in AI, ML, and Advanced Analytics applications. When integrated with other tools from the modern data stack, Snowplow can power a wide variety of advanced use cases, allowing o...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
Insightech
insightech.com
Insightech provides digital teams with clear digital experience insights unhindered by sampled or incomplete data. With Insightech you get all the tools to do thorough marketing reporting, page content analysis, conversion funnel optimisation and website re-platforming in one easy-to-install and run...
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Testeum
testeum.com
Improve User Retention, UX and usability from your web or mobile app. Get user testing from a global network of passionate crowdtesters. Optimize your web or mobile app for flawless performance.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
Statsig
statsig.com
From simple A/B tests to advanced experiments, fast growing companies use Statsig to accelerate their growth.
June
june.so
June is a product analytics tool for B2B SaaS that is simple to set up and easy to understand. This is possible thanks to ready-made reports about your main metrics. You won't have to build dashboards from scratch anymore! June is built especially for fast-moving B2B SaaS. All the main metrics are a...
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect is the A/B testing and optimization solution where you can A/B test your ideas, discover insights, and personalize the entire customer journey.
Splitbee
splitbee.io
Track and optimize your online business with Splitbee. Analytics, Funnels, Automations, A/B Testing and more.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics solution that helps startups acquire valuable customer feedback and insights through heatmaps, AB testing, and surveys. It assists marketers in gauging customer behavior through visual representation of where they’re clicking and scrolling on a website. A/B testing all...