WebCatalogWebCatalog
Epic

Epic

getepic.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Epic app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids 12 and under! Our fun, kid-safe, interactive reading app fuels curiosity and reading confidence by letting kids freely explore their interests, with instant, anytime access to a library of thousands of books, audiobooks, learning videos and more.

Website: getepic.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Epic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Nearpod

Nearpod

nearpod.com

Raz-Kids

Raz-Kids

raz-kids.com

myON

myON

myon.com

EduForFun

EduForFun

eduforfun.com

Flocabulary

Flocabulary

flocabulary.com

Bookmate

Bookmate

bookmate.com

Adventures in Odyssey Club

Adventures in Odyssey Club

oaclub.org

Literal

Literal

literalapp.com

CBC Kids

CBC Kids

cbc.ca

Reading Eggs

Reading Eggs

app.readingeggs.com

Audiobooks.com

Audiobooks.com

audiobooks.com

LibKey

LibKey

libkey.io