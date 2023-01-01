Epic
getepic.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Epic app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids 12 and under! Our fun, kid-safe, interactive reading app fuels curiosity and reading confidence by letting kids freely explore their interests, with instant, anytime access to a library of thousands of books, audiobooks, learning videos and more.
Website: getepic.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Epic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.