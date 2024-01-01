Top Enverus Alternatives
Formula Bot
formulabot.com
Revolutionize your data & spreadsheet workflow with AI. Transform your text instructions into formulas and more for free in seconds.
ImgCreator
imgcreator.ai
ImgCreator can create any image simply from your text input! Ranging from unique and realistic blog post photos to imaginative illustration or anime. Challenge your imagination and have fun now!
Healthcheck.io
healthchecks.io
Simple and Effective Cron Job Monitoring. We notify you when your nightly backups, weekly reports, cron jobs, and scheduled tasks don't run on time.
Chartmetric
chartmetric.com
Advancing music with the power of datapower of datapower of datapower of data. Chartmetric is the all-in-one platform that provides comprehensive streaming and social data for music industry professionals to create successful careers in music.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workfor...
Exatom
exatom.io
We help you making your existing online forms perform better. Much better. Typically a two-digit percentage of visitors that start interacting with your form, don't turn unto converters. Why do they abandon your web form somewhere half-way or after a failed submit? Find out how your form performance...
EmailAnalytics
emailanalytics.com
The premier email analytics tool for Gmail & Outlook. Measure your team's email response time - no software to install, no training required.
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is a predictive AI tool for sales and marketing teams to predict any business outcome - new customers, expansion sales, cross-sells, customers at risk - and more. Companies like Vercel, RocketReach, Notion, ClickUp, and Zapier use Toplyne to create targeted SDR workflows, automate pipeline c...
Decipad
decipad.com
Decipad revolutionizes the way individuals and teams interact with numbers by offering an intuitive, low-code platform for data modeling and interactive storytelling. With Decipad, creating dynamic plans, models, and reports is not just efficient but enjoyable. Its smart document environment, akin t...
VobeSoft
vobesoft.com
Every software system has databases. These databases are often static, giving organizations that work with these standard solutions functionalities that they are not using and functions they can't change to their unique needs. Usually, with a lot of hassle, workarounds are applied to reach the end g...
Astrato
astrato.io
Astrato delivers BI - reimagined for Cloud. The modern alternative to Looker and Tableau for busy data teams, Astrato delivers a cloud native, one-platform experience to live query data in Snowflake, Dremio or Google BigQuery data clouds with no movement of data - ever.
Hashboard
hashboard.com
Hashboard is a business intelligence (BI) product built for data engineers to do their best work and easily spread the data love to their entire organizations (even non-technical folks!) Define metrics on your data warehouse and let your whole team search, explore and find insights that drive your b...
Data Impact
dataimpact.io
Digital commerce accelerator for CPG brands In today’s complex, rapidly evolving environment, reliable and actionable insights are required to win online. At Data Impact, our solutions go beyond simple monitoring to equip ecommerce teams with several levers that can be applied daily. Our platform pr...
Wink Reports
winkreports.com
The only easy-to-use software to build even the most complicated reports, without having to be a data expert. Get critical reports that help you see inside your business. Build reports (yes, even *that* one) from your favourite cloud business software, and automatically generate them whenever you wa...
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds Decision Making is an online suite of tools and processes to help individuals and groups with decision-making, prioritization, value-for-money analysis and understanding stakeholder preferences. Based on the PAPRIKA algorithm, 1000minds is for Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) and Conj...
TelemetryDeck
telemetrydeck.com
Lightweight Analytics That's Not Evil TelemetryDeck is a new service that helps app and web developers improve their product by supplying immediate, accurate analytics data while users use your app. And the best part: It's all anonymized so your users' data stays private!
LeanDNA
leandna.com
LeanDNA is a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps global manufacturers reduce excess inventory, prevent critical shortages, and establish operational command. The platform is factory-centric, bridging the gap between complex supply chains and inventory operations and their outdated, labor-intensive ...
CasterStats
casterstats.com
CasterStats is a solution that supports multiple content delivery sources including: HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH); Wowza Media Server; IceCast; SHOUTcast; Windows Media Server; Flash Media Server (FMS); Flumotion; Helix; Quicktime; Red5; vBrick; Darwing Stre...
Breinify
home.breinify.ai
AI powered personalization engine that automates and scales omnichannel consumer engagement for e-commerce, Retail and CPG's. Click to learn more.
Polinode
polinode.com
Polinode allows you to import, collect and analyze network data. With Polinode Networks you can upload any network data to the Polinode cloud where you can interact with it, visualize it and analyze it.
Evocon
evocon.com
Evocon is a cloud-based production monitoring solution that helps manufacturing companies manage and improve their production efficiency. Evocon automates and digitizes the collection of data from production machines. We then transfer the collected data to the cloud so that manufacturers can access ...
Enquire.ai
enquire.ai
Delivering context & analysis faster than any other expert network through our patented blend of AI, data science, & human intelligence.
CloudOpty
cloudopty.com
CloudOpty provides CloudScore for end-to-end optimization for your Cloud Platform to help you save cost, improve performance, increase security & be compliant.
A2MAC1
a2mac1.com
Data governance platform for automotive manufacture - now opening up to new industries. A2MAC1 has been established 25 years ago and serves the biggest OEM's (car manufacturers) and OES's (car part manufacturers) of this world. The company started from tearing down and benchmarking cars. It would th...
Rampfy
rampfy.com
Rampfy made tracking KPIs easy and fast. In a few clicks you can integrate all your systems with the Rampfy app, and start to see information about the entire operation of your business. With Rampfy you can: - View integrated data from all systems - Receive proactive alerts about your operation - Qu...
Nomad Data
nomad-data.com
NoMad Data develops a data management platform that helps businesses make better decisions. Nomad’s goal is to create a marketplace of ideas and allow the experts in the data, the data providers themselves, to match the ideas to their data. We aim to help providers discover new use cases for their d...
Data Blaze
datablaze.com
Datablaze can help wirelessly connect your business through cellular IoT connectivity and optimize your costs with exclusive device management software.
ActionableAgile
actionableagile.com
A set of charts and simulations that connect with the data in your work management tool of choice to help you improve your processes, become predictable, and provide accurate forecasts in a flash. Your flow is our business and your data security is priority #1.
Soley
soley.io
Soley is a pioneer of digital navigation in product portfolios and value chains. Soley supports decision-makers in the industry who work under time pressure and enormous complexity. By using Soley, companies can optimize their product portfolio, improve their resilience and, thus, reduce costs. It e...
Nuant
nuant.com
Nuant is a Portfolio and Risk Management platform tailored for professionals to monitor and assess the risk of their Digital Assets. With Nuant, experience an effortless unified monitoring of your digital assets, superior risk management, and a robust simulation engine. - Unified Monitoring of Your ...