Top Entytle Alternatives

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Zoho SalesIQ offers best live chat customer support software for website and visitor tracking. Track, capture & engage with your customers. FREE for 2 users. Try now!

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX

Leadspace

Leadspace

leadspace.com

Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automatio...

Workbooks

Workbooks

workbooks.com

Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptiona...

Kartra

Kartra

home.kartra.com

Your Online Business Made Easy - Create, market & launch online without hiring a team of copywriters, web developers, designers or system integrators!

Pocus

Pocus

pocus.com

Pocus turns data into revenue. Combine all product usage and intent signals your team needs to prioritize the best opportunities and take quick action. Pocus helps you build pipeline based on real buying signals, not your team’s best guess (whether it’s landing new logos or expanding existing ones)....

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...

Magileads

Magileads

magileads.com

Our solution is designed for companies that want to reduce their prospecting time and expenses while maximizing lead generation. As a true assistant to your sales and marketing teams, we analyze, carry out and optimize your prospecting to attract your future customers with continuous and multi-chann...

Outfunnel

Outfunnel

outfunnel.com

Outfunnel unites your sales and marketing data and prioritizes your leads. All marketing engagement (email opens, web visits, form fills, etc.) gets recorded in your CRM. Sales can identify the hottest leads and sell smarter. Keep sales & marketing contacts in sync 24/7. Find your best opportunities...

Digioh

Digioh

digioh.com

Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-pa... Show More ty data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more ...

Salespanel

Salespanel

salespanel.io

Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...

Sparklane

Sparklane

sparklane-group.com

Sparklane unlocks lead Generation thanks to AI. Sparklane helps you all along your prospection journey while: - Identifying, mapping and recommending the best accounts to engage based on Business Signals scored by AI - Providing the full professional contact information about your prospects (Cell ph...

VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft

vanillasoft.com

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads within seconds, interact...

LeadBoxer

LeadBoxer

leadboxer.com

LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...

Successeve

Successeve

successeve.com

Successeve is a cloud-based Customer Intelligence Platform. Our series of products provide actionable scores and analytics at each stage of the customer journey to facilitate the efforts of the sales, marketing and customer success teams. Our goal is to help companies increase their growth by conver...

MadKudu

MadKudu

madkudu.com

MadKudu's Revenue Automation Intelligence brings focus to revenue teams by predicting and prioritizing the right revenue generating actions. By automating key workflows, prioritizing actionable signals, and working where your teams already are you are able to unlock your revenue teams to be complete...

Toplyne

Toplyne

toplyne.io

Toplyne is a predictive AI tool for sales and marketing teams to predict any business outcome - new customers, expansion sales, cross-sells, customers at risk - and more. Companies like Vercel, RocketReach, Notion, ClickUp, and Zapier use Toplyne to create targeted SDR workflows, automate pipeline c...

Koncert

Koncert

koncert.com

Koncert is a B2B Sales Engagement platform with over 12 years focusing on B2B sales dialer technology innovation. Koncert’s power dialer platforms leverage AI to enable more conversations and pipeline. The sales activity of manually dialing each prospect is now super charged through automation to co...

6sense

6sense

6sense.com

Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

Understand your customers and launch a data driven full spectrum strategy with Ortto's all in one CRM, Email and Marketing Platform.

Correlated

Correlated

getcorrelated.com

Turn customer data into revenue, faster. Fewer than 1% of product sign ups convert to paid customers! Increase your conversion rate using Customer Lifecycle Scoring, powered by AI. Find the highest propensity users and accounts and target them with personalized messaging.

EQUP

EQUP

equp.com

Convenient, Affordable, Effective A Premium CRM Software that truly performs! Empower your business with EQUP that goes beyond a smart CRM by automating marketing, sales, and billing operations in an all-in-one software.

