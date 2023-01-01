Top Emercury Alternatives
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Emma
myemma.com
Easy, work-with-you, basically your best friend email marketing. Best friends make relationships easy. They cheer you on and show up when times are tough. And that's what Emma does—for your email.
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
Transactional Email Service: Guaranteed and instant delivery Your transactional emails carry crucial information. ZeptoMail is a reliable and secure service that delivers these all-important emails instantly. With high-speed delivery and great inbox placement, ZeptoMail means you no longer keep you...
SparkPost
sparkpost.com
SparkPost is the world’s #1 email infrastructure provider and the most performant email delivery service available. Our customers send over 5 trillion messages a year, over 37 percent of the world’s business email. Several SparkPost customers—including the largest social networks—send over a billion...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows ...
MailReach
mailreach.co
The #1 email warm up service to stop landing in spam. Meet MailReach, the email warm up service that raises your email reputation by generating positive and realistic engagement to your emails on autopilot.
Warmup Inbox
warmupinbox.com
Stop sending cold emails to spam. Warmup Inbox is an email warmup service that automatically raises your email sending reputation through our network of inboxes talking to each other.
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
Bouncer - The easiest to use, yet the most powerful E-mail Validation and deliverability Service. Bouncer is a SaaS fortress-like secure (SOC 2 and GDPR compliant) e-mail verification, and deliverability platform trusted by thousands of companies from 6 continents. The platform was founded in 2017 w...
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is your complete email and SMS delivery solution that combines powerful email marketing tools with SMTP relay and plugins for e-commerce, CRM, and CMS systems.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is a powerful messaging automation platform created for online businesses — featuring powerful email and SMS marketing automation.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to eng...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
SendClean
sendclean.com
SendClean is an intelligent email delivery platform packed with all the tools and features to help businesses achieve their marketing and sales goals in the most simplified manner.
MailCharts
mailcharts.com
MailCharts is a competitor email monitoring tool to understand how often they discount, when they email, and how they segment emails.
MailChannels
mailchannels.com
Ensure your customers’ emails are always delivered. Our Email Delivery Platform prevents server blocklisting and proactively detects email security issues.
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional o...
Mailazy
mailazy.com
Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send m...
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
MailMonitor
mailmonitor.com
From inbox placement and blocklist monitoring to email campaign performance analytics, MailMonitor’s has every essential tool you need to optimize your email marketing campaigns and ensure you’re always following email marketing best practices. MailMonitor is your technology partner that you always ...
mailivery
mailivery.io
Mailivery makes sure your sales emails land in your prospects' inboxes more often. We send AI-generated emails to our inboxes, then take them out of spam, mark them as trusted, and respond back to you. Your reputation increases and you make more sales.
Inboxy
inboxy.io
Land emails in the inbox effortlessly so you can close more deals. The only inbox warm-up solution that utilizes a private network of headless browsers and AI to guarantee better deliverability. Our IP Warm Up service offers several distinct benefits that separate us from other market solutions. Hea...
Inbox Monster
inboxmonster.com
Inbox Monster’s email deliverability and threat monitoring platform allows you to see beyond surface-level metrics. An incredible depth of action-ready visualizations and insights are bolstered by a proactive professional services team. Essentials for the next generation of data-driven email markete...
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple t...
Seventh Sense
theseventhsense.com
Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost r...
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an Email Deliverability solution that offers a comprehensive approach to ensuring flawless email deliverability. Locate, solve, and prevent email deliverability pitfalls, and ensure your emails reach the Inbox folder. Never again let your emails be part of the 51% of all business emails ...
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
Email is what we do. Making sure your messages are delivered is our top priority. And extraordinary service is our promise. We’ve spent over 15 years perfecting the art and science of easy, reliable delivery for your email. Regardless of the size or complexity of your business, we have the technolog...
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an enterprise grade email marketing platform that helps brands boost their sales, customer retention and improve lifetime value of customers. The key highlights include an easy to use email builder with drag and drop options, segmentation tools to tailor your messages to users, and creatin...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud en...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
AI-Powered Cold Outreach at Scale Are you sending cold outreach? If yes - continue reading. If you're like us - you're probably not happy with the current cold outreach automation tools. Too expensive. Lot's of manual hustle. Poor deliverability. We're on a mission to change that. Here's what we off...
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding yo...
Reoon
reoon.com
Boost business efficiency by automating manual tasks. Reoon provides the best software solutions and professional tools to support your business.
SMTP.com
smtp.com
SMTP’s relay service infrastructure can solve your delivery issues — quickly. We maximize the number of emails that reach recipients’ inboxes by using our own IP addresses and monitoring your emails for anti-SPAM compliance. By improving your deliverability you’ll see improved ROI. Engagement rates ...
Warmy
warmy.io
Auto all-in-one tool for email deliverability to make your Email Channel Reliable. Mailboxes ready for Email Marketing campaigns with highest email deliverability, using state of the art AI automatic processes.
Nureply
nureply.com
Cold email software using Advanced AI to generate email personalization in seconds, rewrite content and send emails. Generate more sales, and more revenue with Nureply.
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
Mailmodo is a new-age email marketing tool that helps you create and send app-like interactive emails to help you get higher conversions and ROI. It is power packed with all the features you see across different ESP's along with interactive AMP emails to get you better ROI than ever. With Mailmodo y...