Top EmailMeForm Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensu...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Privyr
privyr.com
Privyr is built for sales & marketing professionals who generate leads online and need an easy way to access, contact, and convert leads from their phone or laptop. We’re trusted across hundreds of professions in virtually every industry. Our mobile CRM connects directly to popular lead sources like...
Popl
popl.co
Popl is the leading digital business card platform for teams, providing innovative solutions for millions of companies and professionals worldwide. Our platform enables teams to create, distribute, and manage digital business cards, ensuring brand consistency, streamlined lead collection, and enterp...
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Avochato
avochato.com
In today’s connected world, customers are in the driver’s seat. Customers want the flexibility to communicate with businesses across any channel and when they do, their experiences need to be personalized, instant, and always on. Facing increasing customer demands, sales, marketing, and customer sup...
Manycontacts
manycontacts.com
CRM for WhatsApp Whatsapp tool for sales and support Connect your WhatsApp Business (or API) to ManyContacts to shared your Inbox with your team, respond and organize all your chats in the same interface.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects ...
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% o...
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai is an GenAI powered software suite enabling High Velocity sales for B2C & B2B2C businesses. Floww.ai’s integrated sales platform offers Sales Execution CRM, NoCode Instant Analytics, Marketing & Workflow Automations integrated with modern communication stack. Floww.ai's advanced Generative ...
about.me
about.me
Create your free, one-page website in just a few minutes.Freelancers and entrepreneurs use about.me to grow their audience and get more clients.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/ca...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate w...
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
Quill Forms
quillforms.com
Quill Forms is a powerful online form builder that allows businesses and organizations to create custom forms and surveys with ease. With a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of c... Show More stomizable templates and themes, Quill Forms makes it easy to design and publish profes...
GetProspect
getprospect.com
LinkedIn Email Finder The Fastest Way to Prospect. Leads finder tool for multi-task B2B sales, recruiting and marketing managers.