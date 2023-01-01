WebCatalog
einvest.affinhwang.com

Start trading shares, ETFs and REITs in Malaysia, US, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia trading with Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad , one of the leading stock brokers in Malaysia. We offer futures trading in FCPO (Crude Palm Oil), FKLI (KLCI Index) and FGLD (Gold). With our share margin financing, you can leverage your investment up to 2.5 times! Use our services to lend and borrow share to meet your trading needs.

Website: einvest.affinhwang.com

