Start trading shares, ETFs and REITs in Malaysia, US, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia trading with Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad , one of the leading stock brokers in Malaysia. We offer futures trading in FCPO (Crude Palm Oil), FKLI (KLCI Index) and FGLD (Gold). With our share margin financing, you can leverage your investment up to 2.5 times! Use our services to lend and borrow share to meet your trading needs.

Website: einvest.affinhwang.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to eInvest. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.