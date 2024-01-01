Top Ecwid Alternatives

Shopify

Shopify

shopify.com

Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping an...

Wix

Wix

wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום‎) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...

Square

Square

squareup.com

Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...

WooCommerce

WooCommerce

woocommerce.com

WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops...

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.

Big Cartel

Big Cartel

bigcartel.com

Since 2005, Big Cartel has helped people from all over the world sell over $3.5 billion of their work. We’re 100% independent and are here to help creators, artists, makers, and small brands open a store and start making a living doing what they love. We’re a small, tight-knit team focused on making...

Appy Pie

Appy Pie

appypie.com

One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, ...

Dukaan

Dukaan

mydukaan.io

Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only ...

Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting

sage.com

Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and or...

Zoho Commerce

Zoho Commerce

zoho.com

Zoho Commerce is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, and market their brand with ease. With a global reach and availability in 30+ countries, Zoho Commerce offers a one-sto...

BuildFire

BuildFire

buildfire.com

BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built...

BigCommerce

BigCommerce

bigcommerce.com

About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and perf...

AppMySite

AppMySite

appmysite.com

Create an app with the most powerful mobile app builder. AppMySite makes app development easy. Build premium native mobile apps for both Android & iOS without writing a single line of code.

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...

Sellix

Sellix

sellix.io

Sellix is a SaaS eCommerce platform for businesses and individuals, we let clients sign up and create their digital goods (e.g. Shopify). We then provide everything from the payment gateways to the infrastructure beneath. Our cryptocurrency offerings are a key feature that differentiates us from oth...

Sellpass

Sellpass

auth.sellpass.io

Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.

2Checkout

2Checkout

2checkout.com

2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...

OpenCart

OpenCart

opencart.com

Opencart is an easy to-use, powerful, Open Source online store management program that can manage multiple online stores from a single back-end. Administrative area simply by filling in forms and clicking “Save”. There are many professionally-written extensions available to customize the store to yo...

Lemon Squeezy

Lemon Squeezy

lemonsqueezy.com

Lemon Squeezy is the all-in-one platform for running your SaaS business. Payments, subscriptions, global tax compliance, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, failed payment recovery, PayPal integration and more. We make running your software business easy peasy.

FastSpring

FastSpring

fastspring.com

FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...

Pepperi

Pepperi

pepperi.com

Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...

Marketing 360

Marketing 360

marketing360.com

Marketing 360® was founded in 2009 by father and son, Joe and JB Kellogg, with a mission of making a difference by helping small businesses grow and their local communities grow. Now, located in Fort Collins, Colorado and Austin, Texas, Marketing 360 employs over 550 team members and has over 20,000...

SendOwl

SendOwl

sendowl.com

Everything you need to sell anything digital anywhere online — audiobooks, e-books, photography, software, memberships, event tickets, online courses, and much more.

PayKickstart

PayKickstart

paykickstart.com

PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...

SAP

SAP

sap.com

At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...

Builder.ai

Builder.ai

builder.ai

Now you can order an app, like you order pizza. Then we produce your custom app, using the kind of assembly line used to build cars. Gartner® called this new way to build software, “Visionary”. What Builder.ai offers you: 1. A guaranteed price and accurate timings, upfront 2. No limits on what you c...

