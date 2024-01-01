Top Ecwid Alternatives
Shopify
shopify.com
Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. Shopify offers online retailers a suite of services "including payments, marketing, shipping an...
Wix
wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
WooCommerce
woocommerce.com
WooCommerce is the most popular WordPress eCommerce plugin. And it's available for free. Packed full of features, perfectly integrated into your self-hosted WordPress website. Add powerful shop facilities to your WordPress website with our free eCommerce plugin. Powering over 24% of all online shops...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Big Cartel
bigcartel.com
Since 2005, Big Cartel has helped people from all over the world sell over $3.5 billion of their work. We’re 100% independent and are here to help creators, artists, makers, and small brands open a store and start making a living doing what they love. We’re a small, tight-knit team focused on making...
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, ...
Dukaan
mydukaan.io
Dukaan is a modern, lightspeed eCommerce platform to launch an online store, the no-code DIY way. Built with speed, performance and simplicity at its core, Dukaan offers the most intuitive and robust eCommerce experience ideal for small businesses to large enterprises. With Dukaan, one can not only ...
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and or...
Zoho Commerce
zoho.com
Zoho Commerce is a comprehensive e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage online stores, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, and market their brand with ease. With a global reach and availability in 30+ countries, Zoho Commerce offers a one-sto...
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built...
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and perf...
AppMySite
appmysite.com
Create an app with the most powerful mobile app builder. AppMySite makes app development easy. Build premium native mobile apps for both Android & iOS without writing a single line of code.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Sellix
sellix.io
Sellix is a SaaS eCommerce platform for businesses and individuals, we let clients sign up and create their digital goods (e.g. Shopify). We then provide everything from the payment gateways to the infrastructure beneath. Our cryptocurrency offerings are a key feature that differentiates us from oth...
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
2Checkout is the digital commerce & payments provider that helps companies sell their products and services via multiple channels, acquire customers across multiple touch points, increase customer and revenue retention, leverage smarter payment options and subscription billing models, and maximize s...
OpenCart
opencart.com
Opencart is an easy to-use, powerful, Open Source online store management program that can manage multiple online stores from a single back-end. Administrative area simply by filling in forms and clicking “Save”. There are many professionally-written extensions available to customize the store to yo...
Lemon Squeezy
lemonsqueezy.com
Lemon Squeezy is the all-in-one platform for running your SaaS business. Payments, subscriptions, global tax compliance, fraud prevention, multi-currency support, failed payment recovery, PayPal integration and more. We make running your software business easy peasy.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® was founded in 2009 by father and son, Joe and JB Kellogg, with a mission of making a difference by helping small businesses grow and their local communities grow. Now, located in Fort Collins, Colorado and Austin, Texas, Marketing 360 employs over 550 team members and has over 20,000...
SendOwl
sendowl.com
Everything you need to sell anything digital anywhere online — audiobooks, e-books, photography, software, memberships, event tickets, online courses, and much more.
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Builder.ai
builder.ai
Now you can order an app, like you order pizza. Then we produce your custom app, using the kind of assembly line used to build cars. Gartner® called this new way to build software, “Visionary”. What Builder.ai offers you: 1. A guaranteed price and accurate timings, upfront 2. No limits on what you c...