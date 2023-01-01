Top EasyContent Alternatives
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is about comprehensive research, seamless writing experience, all-inclusive organization of complete content, simple on-page SEO for non-techies, convenient access to plagiarism scanner, and, of course, easy publishing on CMS (WordPress, Ghost, Medium, etc.) platforms. It helps bloggers grow...
Re4m
re4m.io
Re4m is a cloud-based creative platform that allows brand teams, designers and local marketers to plan, produce and publish inspirational, performant content and creative campaigns at scale. Built by a team of experienced marketing practitioners, Re4m streamlines disconnected and cumbersome creative...
Fugo
fugo.ai
Fugo is a smart cloud-based Digital Signage Content Management Software (CMS) that enables businesses of any size to easily manage content remotely for small to large screen networks. With a modern & friendly user interface, controlling 1 or 100 screens is simple.