Top Dux Software Alternatives

Veeqo
veeqo.com
Free shipping software that does more than print labels. Cut the cost and speed of fulfilling orders with low shipping rates, automation and powerful fulfillment tools with Veeqo’s completely FREE shipping management software. Immediate rate discounts from USPS, UPS, DHL and FedEx: Immediately acces...
Webgility
webgility.com
Webgility is flexible, powerful ecommerce automation software that connects all your ecommerce stores and marketplaces, point-of-sale system, shipping platform, and more to QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and NetSuite — no IT necessary. Automation syncs ecommerce data (shipping, purchasing, i...
Sellbrite
sellbrite.com
Sellbrite enables brands & retailers to list and sell products effortlessly across multiple online sales channels and gain centralized control over inventory and orders. Sellbrite’s cloud-based, channel management platform integrates with many popular marketplaces and shopping carts, including Amazo...
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (...
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to f...
Channable
channable.com
Channable is the multichannel eCommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, and agencies to accelerate eCommerce growth by streamlining product data optimization across channels, facilitating multichannel selling, and enhancing conversion rates through targeted search and product ads. With Cha...
MarketSyncer
marketsyncer.com
MarketSyncer is an e-commerce management platform tailored for businesses, particularly those operating in North America. It offers an integrated solution that helps businesses manage various aspects of their e-commerce operations. Some key features of MarketSyncer include: Comprehensive Dashboard: ...
Feedonomics
app.feedonomics.com
With its leading data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps brands and retailers optimize and list their product catalogs on hundreds of ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. Our full-service solutions for marketplaces and advertising channels automate numerous processes, such as f...
Sellercloud
sellercloud.com
At Sellercloud, we are dedicated to helping online retailers sell wherever products are sold. Our platform is integrated with more than 200 sales channels and marketplaces, helping you reach more customers and generate more sales. Our inventory and order management software provides a powerful set o...
EasyStore
easystore.co
A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from o...
ChannelGrabber
channelgrabber.com
Do you sell on eBay, Amazon and Play.com and: Constantly oversell products? Want to manage all your listings in one location? Struggle to keep up with orders coming in from multiple channels? Find printing picking lists, invoices and postage labels time-consuming? Then ChannelGrabber could be the so...
Stockpilot
stockpilot.com
Stockpilot is the central hub for your online sales. Connect your channels and manage your inventory, orders, shipping labels and financial reports Stockpilot offers a complete set of features to streamline your eCommerce processes through a single panel. We offer a wide range of integrations from e...
Omnirio
omnirio.com
Omnirio lets you manage all your online stores in one easy-to-use place so you can sell everywhere!
3DSellers
3dsellers.com
The marker's leading eBay selling tools are on the 3Dsellers eBay selling manager platform. Get more eBay sales and feedback and save time with eBay automation and bulk actions for listings, orders, messages, and more. Provide fast (and even automatic) customer support to your eBay buyers with a Hel...
StoreAutomator
storeautomator.com
StoreAutomator is a flexible commerce management solution that allows you to streamline, automate and manage your products, listings, pricing, inventory, and orders across multiple channels & marketplaces. StoreAutomator customers spend 50% less time on needless admin tasks, rapidly growing sales, a...
LitCommerce
litcommerce.com
LitCommerce is a multichannel selling tool that helps you to integrate one main store to multiple sales channels. It enables users to centralize data management and manage all channels from a single dashboard. You can use the tool to list products from one platform to another, and establish connecti...
Ectaro
ectaro.com
Ectaro is a comprehensive software solution designed to streamline and automate your entire e-commerce operation, from product information management to order fulfillment and beyond. With a wide range of features and functions to choose from, Ectaro is the ultimate tool for any online retailer looki...
Blastramp
blastramp.com
Blastramp HQ is a simple business tool that cures a brand's inventory management headaches and connects all ecommerce and wholesale sales channels into one centralized hub. Integrate, optimize and seamlessly scale your brand at a cost that leaves budget in your bank for other needs. Come kick the ti...
Baselinker
baselinker.com
- BaseLinker is a multi-channel management software that streamlines sales across all platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Reverb, and Mirakl, with over 1,000 other integrations. - Leveraging our advanced automation module, teams can process orders up to 10x faster, minimizing errors with our uni...
ShopiVerse
shopiverse.com
ShopiVerse is an AI-powered cross-border e-commerce integration solution software company that stands out as a strong supporter of businesses that want to achieve success in the international e-commerce arena. It provides a wide range of services including inventory management, order management, log...
SellerSkills
sellerskills.com
SellerSkills simplify your ecommerce business. With our web-based inventory, order, purchase order, shipping and listing management software, we give you the confidence to manage and expand your ecommerce business. SellerSkills intuitive interface provides powerful and automation tools to simplify l...
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks is a comprehensive Product Information Management (PIM) solution that helps centrally manage all your product information and data. Along with product data management, online retailers and brands can easily manage digital assets, seamlessly syndicate accurate product data to multiple channe...
CrescoData
crescodata.com
CrescoData is Asia-Pacific’s leading Enterprise Commerce Automation Platform. The CrescoData Commerce Connect Platform is an Integrations Platform that maps and automates product, stock and order data between the world’s leading commerce platforms. We love solving complex Commerce data mapping and a...
Stock Konnect
stockkonnect.co
Discover the easiest multi-channel listing management system Stock Konnect gets you connected with new customers no matter where they shop from – You can create, sync, and manage: listing, inventory, and orders from multi-channel e-commerce on one single platform in a simpler, faster, and enjoyable ...
Shoptimised
shoptimised.com
Shoptimised is a feed management software that gives you full control over your product feed optimisation.It allows you to optimise and edit multiple shopping feeds without changing your website or relying on your developer.
Sellbery
sellbery.com
Sellbery is an easy way for online stores to optimize Product & Order Sync between various channels. Import listings and synchronize all your orders between such platforms as Shopify, Amazon, eBay and many others. Launching a new channel became easier and faster.
Noverstock
noverstock.com
Noverstock is a cutting-edge SaaS company that specializes in the e-commerce industry. It is a comprehensive solution that facilitates the work of online merchants by streamlining their operations and increasing their efficiency. The platform offers a wide range of features including inventory manag...
OnePatch
onepatch.com
OnePatch is multi channel eCommerce software. Its allows sellers to easily manage Orders, Products, Inventory and stock across marketplaces, websites, accounts packages and shipping companies from one easy to use platform.
crwizard
crwizard.com
Optimize your product feed, optimize your spending. Drive more traffic to your online store and increase your conversion rate by optimizing your product feed data based on different channels’ needs such as product listing ads, price comparison websites or affiliate networks. - Import your product da...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps is a retail operations management solution. Our customers have the need for a true SaaS solution that can handle multiple sales channels and products in one, easy-to-use application. Our solutions cover everything from purchasing to reporting and even goes mobile thanks to the RetailOps mo...