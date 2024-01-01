Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B Founders or service providers get less than 1% response rate for their cold DM/mail due to a lack of trust. In order to build trust and Increase the response rate to 30%, they need to engage directly with dream clients or with Dream100 before pitching their services. Our software reduces the time taken to engage on a daily basis from 5 hours manually to 1 hour.

Categories :

Website: dream100.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dream100.Ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.