DishGen
dishgen.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the DishGen app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Meet Your Personal AI-Powered Kitchen Assistant. Simply type a recipe idea or some ingredients you have on hand and DishGen's AI will instantly generate an all-new recipe on command .
Website: dishgen.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DishGen. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.