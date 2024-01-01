Top Digital A.I Bot Alternatives
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory's powerful AI enables you to create and edit professional quality videos using text, no technical skills required or software to download.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ helps you acquire the tools and knowledge needed to grow your audience faster on YouTube and beyond.
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea empowers sellers with unparalleled insights, ensuring strategic decisions for their online business. From product research to successful store launch, Minea provides e-merchants with data-driven precision, making e-commerce accessible for all.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl enables small businesses to create professional-looking animated videos, collages, slideshows, and layered static image posts in minutes, as well as schedule or post instantly to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. All with simple-to-use mobile and desktop browser apps.
Predis
predis.ai
Predis.ai is the only AI social media management tool you need to ideate, create, and publish content for your business. Unleash the power of AI to effortlessly brainstorm, craft, and optimize all your social media content without the need for design expertise. From engaging posts and eye-catching ...
Bio Link
bio.link
A bio link lets you link to all your pages — websites, shop, blog, social posts, videos, anything — making it easier for your audience to discover all your content. Platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok only allow for one link in the bio. With Bio Link you can use a single link to add a...
Social Champ
socialchamp.io
Social Champ is a FREE one-stop digital solution for social media management and automation to streamline all the major social media networks. Social Champ is the best way to manage your all social media efforts, day-to-day posting, A/B testing, and optimization. Social Champ brings all the automati...
Submagic
submagic.co
Elevate your videos with AI-Powered subtitles style. SubMagic is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to create the most captivating subtitles in just two minutes. Upload the video, adapted, subtitles, and upload your video, ready to be published on social networks. Empowering creators to shi...
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Fully customizable social media feed plugins for WordPress. Display your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube feeds - Trusted by 1.3 million users.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Blog2Social is an all-in-one social media automation solution for social media workers and teams, marketers, small business owners, solopreneurs, corporate blogs, agencies, and businesses of any size. Blog2Social is available as WordPress plugin solution or as an independent web app. Supported socia...
HeyLink.me
heylink.me
HeyLink.me is a new generation link-management platform offering social media monetisation tools: instant checkout ecommerce, AI-powered analytics, advertising feature, NFTs and crypto links.
Inflact
inflact.com
Inflact is an independent digital agency that provides various ways for Instagram promotion. And we have been dictating the rules of the development on Instagram for the last 7 years! Inflact is an Instagram bot powered by A.I. It helps to get more real followers, instant likes, and engagement gro...
Collabstr
collabstr.com
Collabstr is a marketplace to find and hire influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Easily search through thousands of content creators and pay them directly through Collabstr.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Make engaging, bite-size, social videos in seconds from your blog with AI-powered captions.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Automate & Optimize your Facebook Advertising.
Dubb
dubb.com
Founded in 2018, Dubb is the video sales system that offers business users a platform to send personalized, trackable videos. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by deep technologists with specialties in marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Dubb platform...
Trend Watchers
trendwatchers.co
Trend Watchers notifies content creators about internet trends across 30+ categories & shows them how to profit off them by using our Viral Video Maker. Our trends can also be used for business ideas, dropshipping, SEO, social media & many other things.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Simple tool to create interactive Facebook Live video in a few clicks without coding and software installation. Pre-recorded video streaming, interactive games, countdowns and voting templates available.
PowerIn
powerin.io
PowerIn is the best tool to boost your activity on LinkedIn by generating automatically a comment with ChatGPT. Put your online presence on autopilot
Trendsmap
trendsmap.com
Trendsmap analyses and displays real-time local Twitter trends. We offer a variety of individual and corporate products and solutions, such as Analytics, Dashboards, Data feeds and Visualisations. Example uses include: - Trend monitoring - Social media management - Agile marketing - Content curat...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Zlappo
zlappo.com
Rapidly grow your audience with the smartest Twitter automation app. Others schedule tweets. We deliver RESULTS.
ShopMyInfluence
shopmyinfluence.com
The essential influencer marketing tool for your campaigns.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Curator
curator.io
Curator.io is a free, brandable social media aggregator with offices in California and Sydney. Curator pulls together your media channels into an engaging stream that can be embedded anywhere.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Say goodbye to generic comments like “Good post!”, “Thanks for sharing” and “Love your content!”. Engage AI creates comments for you to engage prospects on LinkedIn at scale. Save hours writing comments to attract your prospects and achieve faster conversions with every added touchpoint. Engage AI...
Dazzlink
dazzl.ink
Dazzlink is a link management solution that allows the user to consolidate content/material into a single link. Users can list social media links, create a media kit or include any essential information on custom pages. Users can also add social icons, thumbnails, video previews etc., and hold multi...
Spikerz
spikerz.com
Spikerz provides social media protection for content creators, businesses, and enterprises. We at Spikerz believe that protecting social media accounts has become mission-critical today. Unfortunately, the number of hacking, banning, and account losses keeps rising while no one is assisting business...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
SocialEpoch
socialepoch.io
SocialEpoch is a B2B social selling solutions provider, dedicated to helping businesses leverage the power of social media to drive sales and increase brand awareness. Our team of experts has a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that B2B companies face in the digital age. ...
SocialAll
socialall.dev
SocialAll is the service that combine all current popular social network APIs in the world into one unified API in order to make it easier for programmers. SocialAll supports all social network features (identification, friends, messages, publish, photo / video). We not only save the significant am...
Social Sensei
socialsensei.co
Social Sensei is a digital marketing agency that specializes in Instagram influencer marketing, social media strategies, SEO optimization, and ad campaign management to help our clients gain more followers, increase engagement, and drive more sales.
SellitPics
getselli.in
SellitPics is an online Software that creates automated hyper-personalized image messages to get you more clients & sales on Facebook, LinkedIn, Email and also from your Landing Pages. Key features of SellitPics: * Sends personalized image messages to your prospects on social media. * Send emails ...
Pushbio
pushbio.io
Pushbio is a link in bio creator tool for social media marketers With Pushbio, you can showcase your products, latest promotions, blog posts, videos, and social media profiles all in one place, making it easy for your audience to discover and engage with your content.
PubExchange
pubexchange.com
PubExchange is a marketplace for publishers to trade traffic with sites that they know and trust. PubExchange helps to find sites to partner with so that they can promote each other's content and exchange equal amount of visitors.
Promolta
promolta.com
Promolta.com is a self serve video distribution platform. Promolta's proprietary technology distribute your videos on targeted blogs, sites, games, apps and social networks.
ViewerApps
viewerapps.com
ViewerApps offers the most efficient way to enhance your Twitch channel’s growth. By eliminating the complexities associated with traditional viewer bots, it aids in the organic expansion of your channel. Here’s a brief overview of how ViewerApps can transform your Twitch presence: * Stable Growth...
VideoSeeder
videoseeder.in
VideoSeeder is the most powerful video marketing & publishing automation software that can bring you free traffic from multiple platforms. Video syndication is a powerful strategy and VideoSeeder is the only syndication platform that has all the advantages and no disadvantages. Get maximum traffic f...
UniLink
unilink.us
UniLink is a solution for Instagram business and personal accounts allowing write more engaging captions, add multiple links, and redirect the target audience. UniLink helps you create shoppable landing page and receive orders to Google Spreadsheet.
TikBuddy
tikbuddy.com
TikBuddy is an All-in-one TikTok analytics toolkit. It helps creators to discover trends, analyze, optimize, and build their TikTok and short video account.
Social King
socialking.in
Social King was founded on the principle of delivering professional social media marketing at an affordable price to small business and website owners. We are serving across the globe since 2013. Customer satisfaction is our greatest strength. At Social King, we make sure that all of your informatio...
Other Perspectives IO
otherperspectives.io
We have created the product to sustain our need for finding viral content from our competitors. By benchmarking and analyzing the behavior of our competitors on social media we have succeeded to find the recipe to get viral and grow fast on Facebook and Instagram. Using our tool have been able to gr...
LinkedElf.io
linkedelf.io
With LinkedElf.io's algorithm you are rapidly growing your network, providing 5x times more opportunities for your business.
Socinator
socinator.com
Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Quora, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, Reddit, Tumblr Automation : Social Media definitely has the power to reach millions of people all around the globe. Being a Social Media Marketer, Don’t you wish you had a few extra hours in your day? We definitely know the answer is...
InstaPlug
instaplug.app
Instantly steal the spotlight with InstaPlug! Create free, eye-catching Instagram widgets, filter your feed like magic, and transform it into a showstopper. Quick, Easy, Reliable!
Hackisitor
hackisitor.com
Hackisitor offers solutions to boost twitter audience engagement.
GigRev
shop.gigrev.com
With a GigRev direct to fan app, you can live stream to your fans, upload photos, exclusive video and music, sell merchandise, list shows and events and allow exclusive access to pre-sale tickets. All of this while knowing who your fans really are. So if you want more than a view, listen or like to ...